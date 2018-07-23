High school football: Prairie Ridge defense has ‘same expectations’ despite new core

CRYSTAL LAKE – The Prairie Ridge community will be talking about the 2017 offense, which was led by Iowa-bound talents Samson Evans at quarterback and Jeff Jenkins on the line, for years to come.

But it was a Drew Norton interception in the end zone on the final play of the Class 6A state championship game that locked up the Wolves’ second consecutive state title in November.

The defense, like the offense, was dominant in 2017 and has some reloading to do in 2018.

“Our coaches and our teammates have the same expectations for whoever is playing every year,” junior Kyle Koelblinger said. “No matter who is filling in spots for seniors that graduated, we expect the same things out of them.”

Koelblinger is a returning safety (and placekicker). The 2017 Wolves allowed 16.2 points a game, fewest in the Fox Valley Conference last year.

Of the 11 starters listed for the state championship game, eight were seniors.

“We have a lot of pieces to fill,” junior safety Drew Fryer said. “We have guys that are willing to step up. As long as they do their job, that’s all we can ask for. It’s a fast game. As long as you do your one-eleventh, and do your part, anybody’s more than capable of doing it.”

Gone are four-year varsity starters Jacob Ommen and Joe Perhats. The two linebackers, along with former Wolves running back Zach Gulbransen, will play at Division II Winona State in Minnesota this fall. Jenkins also was a starter on the defensive line.

Ommen and Perhats combined for 220 tackles in 2017. Ommen has been dropping by Wolves practices over the summer, helping out the linebackers.

“Last year, there was obviously some of the best defensive players this school’s ever seen,” Fryer said. “Last year, I felt like they kind of led the way and we just followed in the footsteps. Now, especially for some of us that do have more experience, it’s our time to lead and show them the way and carry on the tradition.”

Koelblinger said the defense is coming along, “like we do every year.” At this point, it’s about incremental progress and focusing on the fundamentals.

“It’s slow to begin with, but once [the new varsity players] catch on to the general idea, it picks up and moves faster,” Koelblinger said.

Koelblinger, like Fryer, said he feels like more of a vocal leader than he did a year ago. He said he has been thinking about 2018 ever since the state championship game last year.

“I can’t wait to get back on the field,” Koelblinger said.