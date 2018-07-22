High school football: Prairie Ridge offensive line takes on new look

CRYSTAL LAKE – Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp’s message remains the same each summer as he pieces his offensive line together.

“They’ve heard it a million times already,” Schremp said. “Trust in your steps. Playing faster is almost more important than size to us.”

Those steps are critical to the Wolves’ option offense. Unlike a traditional offense where the linemen have specific blocking assignments, with every play in an option offense, each lineman must step to a specific spot in order for the play to develop correctly.

The system has allowed Schremp and his staff to withstand yearly turnover caused by graduations to routinely build competitive offensive lines even when undersized compared to some of their Fox Valley Conference counterparts.

“Everybody says, ‘Hey coach, you’re really rebuilding this year,’ ” Schremp said. “Well, in high school football, you really rebuild every year. You’re always taking the kids you’ve got and putting together a team.

“We might not always have the biggest guys, so that’s why option is so much better. If I get a guy who’s going to stay low and fire off the ball, we can make something out of that.”

Schremp is trying to put the pieces together again this offseason.

Coming off its second straight undefeated season and Class 6A championship, Prairie Ridge graduated three offensive linemen, and all five line positions will have new starters this season, with junior Riley Smith (6-foot-2, 270) and senior Tim Maguire (6-2, 260) moving to tight tackle and tight guard, respectively.

Those spots were occupied by Jeff Jenkins, now at Iowa, and Justin Grapenthin last season, and Smith and Maguire should have enough experience to step into the roles. The rest of the line, however, is yet to be determined with Schremp expecting five players to battle throughout the preseason for the starting spots.

Smith and Maguire will be there to help the younger linemen adapt. They remember what it’s like trying to learn the option offense for the varsity level.

“As a younger lineman, it’s much easier to fixate on a guy instead of trusting in your steps,” Maguire said. “When you haven’t done it much, it’s hard to trust your steps. You start thinking about guys, and you start chasing. Those little things start to add up, and it makes it a lot harder for the (running) backs to do what they need to do.”

“One thing that’s hard to teach is getting comfortable with linemen around you and working together as a team as a complete O-line,” Smith added. “That takes some time.”

Ultimately, Schremp is confident the line will be ready to face Crystal Lake Central in Week 1.

“We’ve got some good options in there to look at,” he said. “I don’t think offensive line is going to be something that’s going to be a worry and keep me up at night.”