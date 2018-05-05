High school football: Hampshire hires Jake Brosman as head coach

District 300 announced Friday that Jake Brosman, an assistant coach at Dunlap for the last six years, has been hired as Hampshire’s new head football coach.

Brosman becomes the fifth football coach in Hampshire’s history, which started in 1963 with Ron Ellett. After Ellett’s 21 years, Mike Wendt coached for four years, then Dan Cavanaugh coached for 25 years.

Brosman takes over for Mike Brasile, who coached for three seasons and left for the head coaching job at Woodstock, his alma mater.

“I am very excited for what the future holds for my family and I as we become members of the Hampshire Whip-Pur community,” Brosman said in a press release. “I look forward to building on the tradition of Whip-Pur football and leading them into the future.”

Brosman will meet with returning and interested football players during their lunch period in the Lecture Hall on this Thursday. He also will hold a meeting for parents that same day at 5 p.m.

Brosman and his wife, Megan, who also is a teacher, have a daughter (Izzy, 6) and a son (Mason, 3).

Brosman played football at Dunlap, then at Eureka College. He taught and coached at Elmwood for two years, then returned to his alma mater six seasons ago as an assistant. The Eagles were Class 5A state runners-up last season.