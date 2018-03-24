High school football: Richmond-Burton offers football job to former McHenry coach Mike Noll

One of the most successful football coaches in area history appears to be headed back to McHenry County.

Mike Noll, whose McHenry teams won 14 Fox Valley Conference championships in his 16 seasons at the school, was offered the head football coaching position at Richmond-Burton, according to sources who asked not to be identified but have close knowledge of the situation.

Noll’s teams were 224-71 in 28 seasons between McHenry and Glenbrook South. His teams have made the playoffs 26 of those 28 seasons. He retired from teaching and stepped down as Glenbrook South’s coach after the 2016 season.

Noll could take over a program that has made the playoffs in 11 consecutive seasons. Pat Elder, R-B’s athletic director and former football coach, was charged with a DUI last summer and did not coach the Rockets last season.

The District 157 school board voted, 4-3, in February to not renew Elder’s contract as athletic director and football coach. About 70 people showed up in support of Elder at that board meeting. Elder’s teams were 85-38 and made the playoffs 10 times in his 11 seasons.

Board Vice President Dave Thomas knew that three finalists had interviewed for the football position this week. Elder was not involved in the search and interviews. Thomas knew that Noll was one of those three candidates.

“The plan is to bring a candidate to the next board meeting (April 18) and vote at that point,” Thomas said.

Thomas also said that the athletic director position has been posted by the district.

Noll took over the McHenry job in 1988 when he was 25 years old. He took the Warriors to the playoffs every year he was there, a string that reached 20 consecutive seasons in the four years after he went to Glenbrook South.

District 157 Superintendent Tom Lind and Principal Patrick Enright did not respond to an email Saturday afternoon. Efforts to reach Noll on Saturday were unsuccessful.