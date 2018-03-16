Letter: Not good enough to complain about issues over coffee with friends

To the Editor:

In this season of local primary elections, it is important for every person eligible to vote to look at three key reasons to get out and vote.

First, all politics are local and even in a nonpresidential election year, there are numerous referendums – both binding and nonbinding that affect every person, and all of our voices are important.

It is not good enough to simply complain about local issues over coffee with friends. It is important to voice an opinion through the ballot box and shape local politics, rather than be complacent to the process and complain about the outcome.

Secondly, the local people who represent us through the election process have very differing views on many key issues that affect all of our daily lives, whether it be state-level gun control laws, taxation propositions or funding of state and local programs, including public education.

We all have a voice in how our tax dollars are spent and that voice is through our elected officials.

Finally, to those who say their vote “doesn’t count,” look no further than the Pennsylvania 18th Congressional District, where nearly 227,000 votes were cast in a special election and the eventual winner was decided by a mere 627 votes – that’s just 2/10ths of a percent of all the votes.

Every vote counts but only so long as it is actually cast.

I urge everyone to voice their opinion on the issues that matter most to all voters, our day-to-day lives in our local communities. Whoever you support and whatever side of an issue you support, use your voice and get out and vote.

Wayne King

Oakwood Hills