Richmond-Burton D157 board to consider not renewing Pat Elder’s positions

RICHMOND – Richmond-Burton Community High School District 157 will meet Wednesday night to consider Pat Elder’s contract.

Elder has served as the high school’s head football coach and athletic director since 2006, and is facing a felony charge stemming from an alleged aggravated driving under the influence incident.

Elder was charged July 15 with driving under the influence after Spring Grove police pulled him over on Route 173 as he drove east from Clark Road. Elder refused to take a breath test and was unable to complete field sobriety tests, according to police reports.

Assistant coaches Tad DePorter and Brett Zick acted as co-head coaches for the 2017 season as of August. Elder continued his athletic director duties.

He faces up to seven years in prison or probation if convicted, according to state law. If Elder were to be convicted and get probation, he would be required to serve at least 10 days in jail or complete 480 hours of community service.

He also could lose driving privileges for at least 10 years, according to state law. Elder was previously found guilty of DUI in connection with incidents in 1991 and 1995 in McClean County, according to online court records.

His next court appearance is set for March 1.

The school board will gather for its regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the high school library, 8311 State Route 31.

The board is scheduled for a closed session with actions after including the non-renewal of the head football coach for the 2018-19 football season and non-renewal of the athletic director for the 2018-19 school year. Authorizations to post openings for the two positions are also on the post-executive session agenda.

Superintendent Tom Lind couldn’t be immediately reached for comment Wednesday.