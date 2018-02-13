Slain woman was emergency dispatcher

Investigators search through an apartment Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, after a body was discovered in Channahon, Ill. (Eric Ginnard)

CHANNAHON – The woman who was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound Tuesday in a Channahon apartment was an emergency dispatcher with Western Will County Communications Center.

Channahon Deputy Police Chief Adam Bogart confirmed that 23-year-old Samantha Harer worked for WESCOM as a dispatcher.

Harer’s Facebook profile also said she attended the University of St. Francis and studied criminal and social justice.

Harer was found by police Tuesday morning and taken to Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, according to a news release.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Bogart said that Harer was not alone in the residence when she was found, although he declined to say more about who was with her or to classify their relationship. Bogart added she was the only occupant on the lease for the apartment.

The Channahon Police Department issued an advisory Tuesday afternoon that officers were conducting an investigation into a death at an apartment in the 25000 block of Bridge Street. Officers were dispatched to the location about 8:17 a.m.

Police taped off the area around Apartment 8 in the complex and were at the scene throughout Tuesday afternoon.

The advisory added there is no threat to the public.

A neighbor, who said he did not want to be identified, said he came home from dropping his daughter off at school about 8 a.m. and that was when he first saw emergency vehicles at the apartment complex. He said he knew a couple lived in the apartment.

Police towed away a black pickup truck from in front of the apartment and the neighbor said he saw them tow away another red car as well. Investigators also were questioning neighbors in the complex Tuesday morning.

The advisory said the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force and the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office are assisting with the investigation. Shorewood Police and Illinois State Crime Scene Investigation personnel also responded to the scene.

An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.