June 03, 2024
News - Grundy County
Grundy County area police reports: February 13, 2018

By Shaw Local News Network
Note to readers: Information in police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Morris

• John Ingram, 33, of Aurora, was arrested Feb. 8 by Morris police and charged with driving while license suspended. He posted bond and was released with a court date of March 12.

Grundy County

• Dalton Glover, 18, of Seneca, was arrested Jan. 27 by the sheriff's department and charged with driving while license suspended. He posted bond and was released with a court date of March 5.

• Shannon Vallee, 50, of Coal City, was arrested Jan. 27 by the sheriff’s department and charged with driving while license suspended. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Feb. 26.

• Brian Jandura, 35, of Channahon, was arrested Jan. 31 by the sheriff's department and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Feb. 8.

• Shawn Akison, 34, of Joliet, was arrested Feb. 1 by the sheriff’s department and charged with retail theft. He did not post bond and was held at the Grundy County Jail pending a court date of Feb. 8.

• George Meline, 31, of Braceville, was arrested Feb. 2 by the sheriff's department and charged with driving while license suspended. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Feb. 26.

• Ricky Barefield, 37, of Joliet, was arrested Feb. 4 by the sheriff's department on a warrant charging him with failing to appear for a battery case. He posted bond and was released with a court date of March 13.

• Christine Reineke, 30, of Bloomington, was arrested Feb. 11 by the sheriff's department and charged with driving under the influence. She posted bond and was released with a court date of March 5.

Minooka

• Willard Weisbrodt, 38, was arrested Feb. 4 by Minooka police and charged with aggravated domestic battery. He did not post bond and was held at the Grundy County Jail pending a court date of Feb. 20.

• Kevin Canty, 32, of Minooka, was arrested Feb. 11 by Minooka police and charged with domestic battery. He did not post bond and was held at the Grundy County Jail.

