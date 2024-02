Sycamore Middle School has named its Students of the Month for January. The sixth-grade students are Kayla Ralph, Jetta Weaver, Josslyn Gaona and Joey Yates. The seventh-grade students are Cassie Chamoun, Kaleigh Ibarra, Quinn Fischer and Brady Hollendoner. The eighth-grade students are Mariam Mohamednor, Chloe Harbecke, Loryn Heil and Evan Kutz. (Photo provided)