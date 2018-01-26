Junis ready for second season in the Show

Not that long ago, Jake Junis was lighting up area gyms for the Rock Falls Rockets.

Princeton fans may recall the night the Rocket launcher hit nine 3-pointers in a career-high 39-point effort at Prouty Gym as a junior in 2009-10.

In the words of my good friend, the late Bob Westlund of the Kewanee Star Courier, Junis was in range the moment he stepped off the bus. Think Steph Curry range.

“I was feeling it that night, but I’m pretty sure we lost that game. Princeton had a pretty good team,” said Junis, who scored 29 at PHS as a sophomore.

He also scored 23 points at Hall that same year.

The next year, Junis scored 11 of his game-high 31 points in two overtime sessions to lead Rock Falls to an 82-75 victory back at Prouty Gym. He joked, 'Yeah, I kind of liked that gym." Here's a link to that game: http://www.bcrnews.com/2011/01/28/rockets-trip-tigers-in-2ots-at-prouty/axzmbfr/

The 2011 Rock Falls graduate is best known these days as a big league pitcher. He had a breakout rookie season for the Kansas City Royals in 2017.

Bouncing between Triple A Omaha and Kansas City six times, Junis became a fixture for the big league team late in the year. He had a sparkling rookie campaign, posting a 9-3 record with a 4.30 ERA in 16 starts (20 appearances) with 80 strikeouts in 98.1 innings with a 1.28 WHIP.

Junis and his family, including wife, Brianne, who was two years behind him in school at Rock Falls, and their 2 1/2-year-old twins, a boy (Jones) and girl (Penelope), have moved into their new house in Arizona. He will soon report to the Royals spring camp in Surprise, Ariz., and this year there will be no surprise. The Royals are looking for the 25-year-old right-hander to fill a spot in their starting rotation.

“That’s my main goal right now. Come into spring training, strong and healthy. Ready to compete for a spot in the rotation. Nothing’s ever a sure thing, so I’m ready to get to work and prove myself and hopefully break camp with the team,” he said.

Junis said he will be a lot more comfortable as he heads into his second big league camp.

“Last year, I didn’t know what to expect. It was my first big league camp, so that was something new,” he said. “Now I have (the) experience of going through it last year. Coming into camp, I’m only going to know more what’s going on, and ready to just focus on the baseball aspects of it. Being in the locker room with big league guys won’t be such a shock this year, you know, after being around them last year.

“Hopefully I’ll take the positives from last year and work on them and work on stuff that maybe I lacked and hopefully I’ll get better at producing this year.”

The stoic Junis is known in the Royals clubhouse as very laid back. Nothing seemed to faze the kid, certainly not big league batters.

“That’s just always been my personality. I’m laid back and I just like to sit back and chill, and kind of watch everybody else do the talking,” he said. “That’s always been my demeanor, even on the field, that’s how I love to take it. Don’t like to be too flashy and show emotion. Take the good with the bad, stay level the whole time.”

Junis, who made his big league debut by pitching the ninth inning in an 8-3 loss to Oakland on April 12, lets his pitching do his talking.

The Royals rookie notched his first victory May 9 at Tampa with an inning in relief in a 7-6 Royals victory over the Rays.

He made his first big league start May 21 at Minnesota with a no decision in 4.2 innings in a 6-4 Royals win.

Junis made five starts in June for the Royals (1-2), but spent most of the month of July in Triple A with just one relief appearance for KC. One of those starts saw Junis square off at home June 23 against the Blue Jays and pitcher J.A. Happ of St. Bede. Neither figured in the decision in the Royals 5-4 win.

“It was pretty cool to be able to pitch against someone from your own area on that big of a stage,” Junis said.

Junis rode the shuttle between Kansas City and Omaha, the home of the Triple A Storm Chasers, four more times, before being called up to the Show to stay Aug. 14.

He quickly become a fixture with the Royals in August, making four starts, winning three, including a four-hit, seven-strikeout effort over eight innings Aug. 6 in a 9-1 win over the Mariners.

Junis said he gained a lot of confidence in his rookie year, especially developing a killer slider that became his “out” pitch.

“It was kind of a newer pitch for me, but I have a lot of confidence in it, to throw it, both sides of the plate, any type of count. That was kind of my bread and butter and throwing my two-seam off that,” he said. “Hopefully, I can add a few more things into my arsenal this season and take a little pressure off that slider, you know.

“I want to get a different grip on my curve ball to go straight down instead of having that slider side-to-side movement. I just want to get a different look to batters,” he said.

“Obviously, I just want to get better on my fastball and change-up. I want to keep developing those pitches. There’s always room for improvement. There’s still a lot of work to get to where I want to get.”

He said the main thing is “getting outs and keeping your team in the game.”

Like any fan, Junis is curious to see how the flurry of free-agent signings will go down with many big names still on the market. The Royals, themselves, have stars Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakous still in free-agent limbo with center-fielder Lorenzo Cain just signing with the Brewers Thursday.

“It’s a strange off-season with all these guys not signed. It’s pretty wild. I’m pretty anxious to see the deals getting done to see how teams are going to shape up,” he said.

Junis was all-state in both baseball (93 Ks in 51 innings) and basketball at Rock Falls. While he received collegiate interest in hoops, he knew the diamond would be the pursuit of his future dreams, having played travel ball at an early age.

He got a full-ride offer from NC State, projected to pitch and hit for the Wolfpack. The Royals drafted him in the 29th round of the 2011 MLB Amateur Draft, the 876th overall pick overall.

The former Rocket said he still likes playing basketball, “but not going quite as hard as I used to,” protecting his baseball interests. The question is, who’s the better shooter, him or his dad, Jody, the former Annawan standout, who led the Braves to a pair of wins over Ohio’s 1986 state runner-up Bulldogs?

“That’s a good question. I know he likes to talk about how he good he shot it back in high school, and if they had 3-point line, how many points he would have scored or what,” Junis said with a laugh about his dad.

“He’s got a pretty good stroke, that’s for sure. It’s fun watching him shoot in the backyard. We used to play ‘Horse,’ and I don’t think I beat him until I was a freshman in high school.”

Now they save their conversations for baseball, and there should be pretty good stories to share this year and years to come.

Kevin Hieronymus is the BCR Sports Editor. Contact him at khieronymus@bcrnews.com.