Grundy County church bulletins: Feb. 1, 2018

Taco Dinner

First Presbyterian Church of Braidwood, located at 106 S. Lincoln St. in Braidwood, will be hosting a taco dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3.

Those purchasing a $10 three-taco dinner or $8 two-taco dinner will have the choice of chicken or beet tacos in a soft or hard shell with all the trimmings. The dinner also comes with rice, beans, drink and a dessert.

ICS Kindergarten Open House

Immaculate Conception School will offer a Kindergarten Open House at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, in the kindergarten classroom.

Families may enter the school through the door by the school office. The office entrance is at the corner of North and Pine Streets in Morris, and entrance is marked by a sign. The Open House will feature a presentation by the kindergarten teacher, Sister Debrah. The presentation will detail the kindergarten curriculum. An overview of the total school offerings also will be detailed.

The ICS staff is committed to providing each student with a Catholic education that emphasizes morals and values. ICS strives to create a safe and loving environment in which each student will grow in spirit, mind, and body. The school strives to challenge students to seek excellence. The Open House will last about 40 minutes. There will be time for questions. Attendance is not required to enroll, but it is helpful if the family’s oldest child is entering kindergarten during the 2018-19 school year.

For information about the school, visit the school website at ics1.org. Parents also can contact the school at 815-942-4111 or kdeslaur@ics1.org.

– Morris Herald-News