High school football: Huntley QB Mooney commits to Northern Iowa

Deep down, Eric Mooney had known for some time where he would likely end up playing college football.

The Huntley quarterback made that known to everyone else Friday when he committed to Northern Iowa coach Mark Farley. Mooney will sign his National Letter of Intent with the FCS school Feb. 7, meaning the Panthers will get one of the McHenry County area’s most prolific offensive players ever.

Mooney finished his four-year varsity career ranked 11th on the IHSA’s all-time total yardage list (8,865), ninth in career points (606) and seventh in touchdowns (101). Mooney, a dual-threat quarterback, was third in area passing yards (2,170) and fourth in rushing yards (1,199) this season while helping the Red Raiders to an 8-2 record.

Mooney (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) called Panthers quarterbacks coach John Bond earlier in the week, then called Farley on Friday. On Twitter, UNI assistant coach David Braun tweeted Friday: “No better way to start off your weekend than with......A HUGE COMMITMENT out of the State of Illinois! Big time PLAYMAKER becoming a part of @UNIFootball.”

“I was kind of leaning toward [UNI] for the last four or five months,” Mooney said. “I didn’t want anything to happen. I talked to my parents (Keith and Lori), and my dad said, ‘Why don’t you just commit right now?’ So that’s what I did.”

Mooney made official visits to his other top schools, South Dakota and Yale. He will make his official visit to UNI next week knowing Cedar Falls is where he will be next year.

“Their offense is pretty similar to the one Huntley ran,” Mooney said. “It’s something I’m excited about, something I believe is going to work well for me. The football aspect, the coaches there, the offense they ran, the trust I have in them. When they came to my house and talked to me and my family, they seemed pretty straight and that’s something I really liked about them.”

Braun attended the Week 5 game last season when Huntley beat Cary-Grove, 41-32, and Mooney led the Raiders on an explosive 35-point first half. Mooney said that UNI was the only team that offered him a scholarship to see him in person this season, and that meant something.

“It kind of showed they were really interested in me,” he said.

Mooney started his high school career playing running back and receiver, then played the past two seasons at quarterback, his position while growing up. His brother Bret is a former Jacobs quarterback and now plays at NCAA Division II Ferris State.

Eric Mooney completed 134 of 202 passes (66.3 percent) this season and threw for 20 touchdowns with only five interceptions.