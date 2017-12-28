Morris police warn of scam

MORRIS – Morris police have reported that there is a scam involving their department being run throughout Grundy County.

Both the Morris Police Department and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office have received calls reporting that they have received phone calls from suspects stating that the person on the phone is with an out of state law enforcement agency.

The caller then states the resident has a warrant and that the next call they will get is from the Morris Police Department phone number.

The suspect then calls back using a cloned Morris Police Department phone number claiming to be the Morris police.

Morris police have asked residents not to give these callers any information or send them any money.

The police asked residents to please warn their elderly family and neighbors so they don’t fall for the suspects’ actions.

“These calls can cause a lot of stress to good, honest people who are trusting,” a news release from the police department said.

If you get a call like this, the police said to remember warrants aren’t issued for someone who hasn’t done anything wrong.

If you are not sure if you have done anything wrong, or you want to confirm it wasn’t the Morris Police Department calling, call the department at 815-942-2131 before giving any information.