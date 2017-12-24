High school football notes: Jacobs DE Eric Schutt commits to Northern Michigan; interest in teammate Loren Strickland grows

Jacobs defensive end Eric Schutt was moved by Northern Michigan’s interest throughout his football recruitment.

The NCAA Division II school in Marquette was the first to offer Schutt, before his senior season, and it was the Wildcats who landed one of the IHSA’s most prolific pass rushers Saturday.

Schutt (6-foot-4, 230 pounds) announced his commitment to Northern Michigan via Twitter on Saturday with a picture of himself wearing a No. 72 Northern Michigan jersey: “I am very excited and honored to say that I am closing my recruitment and am committing to Northern Michigan University. I would like to thank all my coaches, teammates and trainers for helping me get to this point. #gowildcats”

Schutt was a two-time Northwest Herald All-Area first-team selection after racking up 33 sacks over the past two seasons. That puts him No. 2 on the Illinois career list.

Earlier in the week, Schutt mentioned he had an offer from D-II schools Sioux Falls (South Dakota) and Findlay (Ohio). He said he wanted to commit soon but wanted to make more visits. He can sign his National Letter of Intent in February.

Strickland interest is up: Jacobs senior Loren Strickland could have a hectic month of January, even though he is not competing in wrestling this winter.

Strickland (5-10, 190 pounds) is receiving interest from numerous Division I FCS and D-II schools. Some schools regard him as a running back – he rushed for 947 yards and 18 touchdowns for the 6-4 Golden Eagles – while others are looking at him as a defensive back. He started at linebacker as a sophomore.

“It was like close to an offer,” Strickland said about several coaching staffs with which he spoke. “They said I need to get my paperwork in. I wouldn’t say I have an offer, but I’m pretty sure I’m closing in. It’s great to have interest. I would like a little more. I think I can play at a high level, and that’s what I’m trying to do. I have to be patient with it.”

Northern Iowa, Illinois State and Southern Illinois are the top FCS schools at the moment. Indianapolis, Northern Michigan and Winona State are the D-II schools.

Northern Iowa, Northern Michigan and Southern Illinois want Strickland as a running back. Indianapolis and Illinois State are looking at him as a safety. Winona State likes him as a defensive back.

“I would have loved to have played him 48 minutes, but he was too valuable to us (at running back),” Jacobs coach Bill Mitz said.

Mitz also wondered whether the NCAA’s new early signing period, which ran Wednesday through Friday, might have an effect on other recruits. Mitz thought it might actually open opportunities for players such as Strickland, who have not committed.

Popular guy: Cary-Grove offensive tackle Addison West (6-3 1/2, 270) has been receiving more interest from D-I schools after a junior season in which he helped the Trojans to a 7-4 record and the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

West was offered by Central Michigan before the season. Among the schools who have called to contact him are Purdue, Wyoming, Syracuse, Northwestern, Arkansas and Cincinnati.

West, who is playing basketball, plans on hitting some one-day camps this spring and summer to gain exposure.

“I felt like I was the best one out there when I played,” West said. “I just set the physicality and finished everything.”

West said college coaches appreciate that he is competing in another sport. He does not have a timeline set for committing, saying he might even wait until after he has completed his senior season.

Keegan’s list: Crystal Lake South offensive tackle Trevor Keegan (6-6, 295), who, like West, was a Northwest Herald All-Area first-team selection, has 16 D-I offers, including most of the Big Ten Conference schools, along with Oregon, TCU and LSU, to mention a few.

“Right now, I feel like they’re all contenders,” Keegan said. “In my opinion, they’re all the same. The difference is how successful a team is. I feel if I go to a less successful school, I’d go with good recruits to make it successful, if that makes sense.”

Keegan’s next step will be to attend some junior days to see campuses and programs up close.

“I kind of want to [commit] before my senior year,” he said. “I’m still not sure, because this is a pretty big decision, so I might wait until after (it starts), just to see all my choices.”