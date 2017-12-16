Oswego East’s Walker headed to Northern Illinois

Antwain Walker didn’t wait long to land on his feet.

Oswego East’s senior cornerback originally committed to Illinois in June, but reopened his recruitment on Dec. 5.

He’s found his new home.

Walker, a three-star prospect and the 47th-ranked recruit in Illinois’ senior class according the 247Sports, made his verbal commitment to Northern Illinois on Friday. Walker was set to sign with NIU Dec. 20 and join the Huskies as an early enrollee.

“I picked [NIU] because of the people and opportunities,” Walker said. “I love how interested the coaches seemed in me. The whole coaching staff was very enthusiastic. The opportunities they offered me made it a no-brainer.”

Walker this past season had three interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, with 13 pass breakups and allowed just six catches for Oswego East. He also returned kicks at a 22-yard average with a touchdown and offensively had 18 catches for 194 yards and two touchdowns.

His decision to decommit from Illinois wasn’t necessarily rooted in a desire to play elsewhere.

Walker said he is NCAA-eligible, but was told by Illinois that he did not meet its academic standards and was subsequently asked to first go to a junior college.

“I wasn’t going to go JUCO for a 2-10 record,” said Walker, alluding to Illinois’ win/loss record this past season.

Several schools contacted Walker after his decommitment, and a number visited. He went on his official visit to NIU last weekend. NIU offered Walker after he reopened his recruitment.

The Huskies have gone 8-4 this season, and finished second in the Mid-American Conference West. They will play Duke on Dec. 26 in the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit, their 11th bowl appearance since 2004.

“When I was committed to Illinois, they weren’t winning games, but it wasn’t really about that for me,” Walker said. “For me, though, if I was going to go to a MAC school I was going to go to a team that had a chance to play for a championship.”

Walker is the eighth top 50 recruit in Illinois’ senior class to join NIU. He said the Huskies will graduate three cornerbacks, giving him the opportunity to play right away behind what will be two seniors.

“Me and another kid are coming in,” Walker said. “They play four cornerbacks, so we’ll play.”

If he does play, Walker’s first game for NIU will be at Iowa Sept. 1 – against ex-teammate Ivory Kelly-Martin and current Oswego senior Noah Shannon.

“Hopefully, we get Illinois on the schedule,” Walker said.

Walker is the third District 308 senior football player to firm up his college plans this week. Oswego East senior linebacker BJ Graves announced his commitment to the University of Indianapolis on Dec. 10. Oswego senior defensive back Julian Bell announced on Dec. 12 that he was committed to Wisconsin-Platteville.