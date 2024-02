Sycamore Middle School has named its Students of the Month for November. The sixth-grade students are Kelsie Jackson, Ethan Rissman, Violet Baird and Garrett Lorenzo. The seventh-grade students are Tia Durst, Daniel Bos, Amanda Fitzpatrick and Caden Emmert. The eighth-grade students are Natalie Hulseberg, Nathaniel Cabral, Miranda Baker and Conrad Drufke. (Photo provided)