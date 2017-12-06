Grundy County indictments: Dec. 6, 2017

MORRIS - Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland, has announced that on Dec. 6 the grand jury has returned the following indictments.

The public is advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SARAH COVINGTON, 41, of Lake Station, Indiana, was indicted for disorderly conduct, a class 4 felony.

JUAN CRESPO, 34, of Morris, was indicted for aggravated battery, a class 3 felony.

CAITLIN DORSEY, 28, of Gardner, was indicted for aggravated battery, a class 3 felony; and for the unlawful possession of clonazepam, a class 4 felony.

NIKO FAY, 18, of Gardner, was indicted in two counts for aggravated fleeing or attempt to elude a peace officer, both class 4 felonies.

JUSTIN FERGUSON, 18, of Morris, was indicted in four counts for aggravated DUI, all class 4 felonies; a burglary, a class 2 felony; and for the unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a class 4 felony.

RUDY GUTIERREZ, 25, of Lyons, was indicted for retail theft, a class 4 felony.

ANTHONY MEADORS, 18, of Shorewood, was indicted for aggravated fleeing or attempt to elude a police officer, a class 4 felony.

TYLER METCALF, 26, of Dwight, was indicted for driving while revoked, a class 4 felony.

SARAH OLSON, 21, of Coal City, was indicted for the unlawful possession of heroin, a class 4 felony.

DONNA ROGERS, 57, of Morris, was indicted for driving while revoked, a class 4 felony.