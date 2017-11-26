High school football notes: ‘Superman’ does it one last time for Prairie Ridge

DeKALB – Prairie Ridge quarterback Samson Evans often is dubbed “Superman” for his exploits on the field, and his final high school game added to that reputation.

Evans, who will play wide receiver at Iowa, finished his career with 121 touchdowns (111 rushing, three receiving, four on punt returns and three on kickoff returns). Three of those came in Saturday’s 28-21 victory over Nazareth for the Class 6A football state championship at Northern Illinois University’s Huskie Stadium.

On a punt in the second quarter against Nazareth, Evans initially thought he would call for a fair catch. He started reaching his hand up, but then noticed how much space he had.

“If you look at the film, I was about to wave it, then caught it,” Evans said. “I was hoping they didn’t say I fair caught it.”

Evans ran to his right, made a cut, broke a tackle or two and ran 78 yards for a touchdown. The score gave the Wolves a 14-7 lead in the second quarter, plus a whole lot of momentum.

It was reminiscent of a punt return he had in the state semifinals against Hoffman Estates a week earlier. Evans almost let a rolling punt go, but at the last moment picked it up and ran 73 yards, nearly scoring on that play, too.

On Saturday, he finished it off with a score.

“I went to the right and made a cut, broke a couple tackles, and it was off to the races,” Evans said.

GOOD BREAK

Prairie Ridge caught a favorable break early in the game when Nazareth running back Devin Blakley appeared to run for a 74-yard touchdown, but the score was nullified by a block-in-the-back call that happened well behind the play.

Because of that, the Wolves scored first and never trailed on the way to their second consecutive state championship.

Prairie Ridge (14-0) was able to stop that drive and then drove 70 yards for the game’s first touchdown, a 10-yard run from fullback Jackson Willis. The teams alternated scores the rest of the game.

That play offered a hint of what was to come in the game. The Roadrunners (12-2) were flagged 10 times for 74 yards, while Prairie Ridge was called for only three penalties for 24 yards

TWICE AS NICE

Prairie Ridge linebacker Jacob Ommen was sad that the journey had ended with his high school teammates, but thrilled that they went out with back-to-back state titles.

“A lot of guys won’t play again, (lineman) Jeff (Jenkins) and Samson will be the only ones playing together next year (at Iowa),” Ommen said. “When we grow up and we’re in our 30s and come back for reunions, we’ll have two rings now. That’s an important thing.”

SEE YOU LATER

Saturday’s game was not the last time that Jenkins and Evans will see Nazareth standout defensive tackle Isaiah Lee, who will play at Iowa State next year. The Cyclones play Iowa each year in a nonconference rivalry game.

EVANSES’ BIG DAY

While Samson Evans and his freshman brother, Carter, a starting wide receiver, were helping Prairie Ridge to its second state championship in a row, big brother Shane was having a big day with Purdue. The Boilermakers defeated Indiana, 31-24, to become bowl-eligible.

THE LAST TIME

Sacred Heart-Griffin was the last team to win back-to-back state championships with 14-0 records, winning Class 5A in 2013 and 2014.