Football: Batavia QB Riley Cooper takes final bow in career season

DEKALB – Not typically known for his emotions on the field, Batavia quarterback Riley Cooper maintained his usual calm demeanor until the final whistle blew in the Bulldogs’ 21-14 overtime win over Lake Zurich in the Class 7A final.

Cooper joins elite company in Batavia football history, as the only other quarterback to lead his team to a state title along with 2013 signal-caller Micah Coffey. Cooper also earned three Illinois High School Association 7A state title game records: Passing yards (295), passes completed (28) and passing attempts (42)

Cooper said watching Coffey play was a "great influence".

"We've been together for so long," Cooper said referencing some Bulldogs have played football together since eighth grade. "We've built such a brotherhood [and] such a chemistry, and all of our work paid off today."

It was a game of highs and lows for Cooper, who was 28-for-42 for 295 yards.

Leading 14-0 after a pair of touchdown passes to Eric Peterson, the 5-foot-10, 170-pound senior threw one interception each in the second and third quarters.

Cooper never batted an eyelash.

Facing second-and-goal on the Lake Zurich 10-yard line following just missing wideout Jared Martin wide, Cooper got a quick message in his headset from offensive coordinator Sean Anderson.

"We ran that play a couple times earlier in the game...[Anderson said] 'It's gonna be open, I just gotta be patient."

Wideout Tom Stuttle ran a familiar route, and Cooper made the connection.

Leading up to Saturday, Cooper mentioned he spent a lot of time in film study following the Bulldogs' lone loss to St. Charles North in the Upstate Eight conference title game, which Cooper threw two interceptions.

In somewhat similar circumstances against Lake Zurich, Cooper was able to draw upon some lessons learned in his performance Saturday afternoon.

"I just saw when mistakes happen, we can't dwell on them [and] stay cool, calm, collected," Cooper said on his film study. "We just gotta keep moving forward because we can't change it."

Yet amid the postgame fracas, several Batavia players referenced and joked about an analyst's prediction for their record heading into the season, which apparently was a little low for their liking.

“We’re now 13-1,” Cooper said with a statement.