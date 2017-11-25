IHSA football state championship Saturday roundup: Prairie Ridge repeats in 6A with perfect finish

DeKALB – Nazareth Academy was mounting a potential 85-yard scoring drive to tie the game or win it late in the Class 6A state championship game against defending champ Prairie Ridge.

Drew Norton put a quick end to that.

The senior cornerback came up with an interception in the end zone as time expired to preserve the Wolves’ 28-21 win over the Roadrunners on Saturday at Huskie Stadium.

“They kept hitting us with similar routes,” Norton said. “So I got in my drop and just read the quarterback’s eyes. Luckily, I was in position to make a play.”

The teams alternated touchdowns all day, starting with Prairie Ridge in the first quarter. The Wolves (14-0) regained the lead with 1:01 left in the game. Samson Evans ran in his second rushing touchdown of the game from 4 yards out, capping a nine-play, 38-yard drive that took 3:53.

The Wolves started with the ball on the Nazareth 38 thanks to some trickery on the kickoff return. The Roadrunners (12-2) were trying to keep the ball away from Evans, especially after he had a punt return for a score. But the Wolves bunched four returners together at the 20, then spread them out just before the kick. The Roadrunners ended up kicking the ball right to Evans.

Nazareth coach Tim Racki said he was outcoached in the game, referring to that play. Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp said it’s a play they’ve run before.

“We want Samson to get the ball as much as he can,” Schremp said. “They’ve been pooch kicking it all year, and they’ve done it so much. We wanted his hands on it, so that’s what we did.”

Evans ended up returning the kick 38 yards.

Roadrunners quarterback Bobby Grimes had been effective throwing the ball all game, and he almost orchestrated a classic game-winning drive.

After a penalty to start, the Roadrunners had an 85-yard field in front of them with 1:01 left and two timeouts. Grimes hit Cole Vercelli for a 15-yard gain and then found Michael Love for 30 yards. A series of short passes brought the Roadrunners to the 13. Grimes only had one incompletion on the drive – until the interception.

“I was convinced we were going to score, and I think the whole sideline [thought so], too,” Racki said. “When you lose that abrupt, that sudden, you just hope you have one more play, but you look up and see the zeros and know it’s over.”

CLASS 7A

Batavia 21, Lake Zurich 14 (OT)

It took a pass over the middle by Batavia’s Riley Cooper in the first overtime to decide the battle between the Bulldogs and Bears.

The Bulldogs’ third touchdown came on Cooper’s 42nd passing attempt. Tommy Stuttle came up with the catch.

“We had run the play a couple times,” Cooper said. “I was talking to Coach (Sean) Anderson on the headset and he said he’d be open, just to be patient. Tom made a great play.”

Stuttle made his eighth catch of the game on the score.

“Riley put it right were he needed to,” Stuttle said. “All I had to do was catch it. Lake Zurich’s coverage wasn’t bad, we just ran the play smooth.”

The Bears (13-1) had a chance to tie the game, but all four passes by Evan Lewandowski from the 10 yard line went into the end zone, and all were well defended and incomplete.

“Our defense has been playing all year with moxie,” Lake Zurich coach Luke Mertens said. “We were hoping to get a stop and obviously we didn’t. We thought we saw some holes in their secondary, but we didn’t.”

Batavia (13-1) turned the ball over on their last three possessions of regulation, with Cooper throwing an interception and having two fumbles, with the game tied at 14. Lake Zurich couldn’t score on any of them.

“So what? So what? They happen,” Batavia coach Dennis Prion said. “Some were a heck of a play.”

Mertens said his team generally makes the most of its opportunities like that.

“No. 1, you have to give credit to [Batavia],” Martens said. “No. 2, we didn’t capitalize on some of these things, and that’s very uncharacteristic of LZ football.”

CLASS 8A

Lincoln-Way East 23, Loyola 14

At one point in the third quarter, A.J. Henning had eight carries for 7 yards and Lincoln Way-East was losing to Loyola.

Two long touchdown runs by Henning later, and the Ramblers had a state title.

“It was just a great play call,” Henning said. “I just saw the opening around the end the line cleared out and took off.”

Henning broke off a 63-yard run to give the Griffins (14-0) a 13-7 lead in the third quarter. With a 16-14 later in the fourth, Max Cesario intercepted Loyola quarterback Quinn Boyle. On the first play of the next drive, Henning went 42 yards for a score, pushing the lead to nine with 3:44 left.

“We use A.J. whenever we can,” Lincoln-Way East coach Rob Zvonar said. “He’s had some injuries slow him this year, but obviously not that much.”

Boyle threw for 315 yards in the game but was intercepted twice – once by Cesario, once by Jaden Hacha.

Cesario said he was just in the moment against the receiver heavy configuration of the Ramblers (12-2), one they had seen all game.

“That play, at that time, to get that interception, helped seal the win,” Zvonar said. “The offense took over from there.”

The Ramblers dominated the stat sheet at halftime – a 177-53 edge in total yards – but trailed 7-0.They tied the game early in the third when Boyle found Rory Boos. After Henning’s run, Boyle made a heads-up 2-yard scoring run on fourth-and-goal, reversing direction and getting into the end zone to put the Ramblers up 14-13 with 9:12 left in the fourth.

“I think if you take away four plays it’s a different ball game,” Loyola coach John Holocek said.

CLASS 5A

Phillips 33, Dunlap 7

Two rushing touchdowns, a fumble recovery for a score and an interception – a big day for Craig Elmore equalled a big game for Phillips.

Elmore has started in both of Phillips state championship wins in the past three years.

“The first one, I was just a sophomore so I didn’t take it as a serious, but I still did what I had to do,” Elmore said. “This year, I was a senior so I made sure to give it all I’ve got.”

It wasn’t just Elmore on defense – the whole Wildcat squad – gave the Eagles (13-1) fits all game.

At one point, Dunlap had 16 carries for minus 24 yards, and finished with minus 3 yards in the game. The Wildcats had 13 tackles for losses, including three by Terrance Taylor.

Taylor also had two sacks, and a hit he laid early in the game on Dunlap starting quarterback Myles Burke knocked him out of the game, bringing in backup Ryan Erickson.

“It’s amazing,” Taylor said of his game which included seven total tackles. “This was my first game at state, and was definitely the biggest game of my life. Man I was excited.”