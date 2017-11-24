Prairie Ridge player journal: Phil Koenig

Each day heading into Saturday’s 1 p.m. Class 6A football state championship game, the Northwest Herald will have one Prairie Ridge player will share his thoughts on the team and its journey to meet Nazareth for the state title. Today, senior defensive end Phil Koenig.

Twelve years. A lot can change in 12 years.

Twelve years ago, the White Sox were World Series champions, the first iPhone was still under development, and I had just finished my first season of football. Twelve years later, I am only days away from playing in my final football game.

But this is more than just a football game. This game — against Nazareth for the IHSA Class 6A state championship — represents the culmination of hard work, blood, sweat and tears that my brothers and I have put into this team. The guys on this team are my brothers . . . not just teammates or friends. Brothers.

The term “brother” carries a lot of meaning. Your brothers are the people who you can depend on to always give it their all. Your brothers are the people who will always make the right decisions outside of school. Your brothers are the people who live their lives not for themselves, but for other people. The players on this team have all earned the title of brother, and I believe that we are all as close as brothers.

Winning the state championship football game is a dream for every high school football player. Right now our dream is within our reach. However, there is still a lingering question about our final game: “How badly do we want it?”

To win a game like this, we must be willing to fight for every inch on the field. We must be willing to give 100 percent. We must execute every play to perfection.

One mistake can be the difference between returning home to Crystal Lake a champion, and living a lifetime of regret. Playing selfless football is important because of that reason lingering in the back of our minds. If one person on the field does not do his job — even for one play — we can lose the game. But as long as we are able, my brothers and I will play to that final whistle.

Throughout the playoffs, we fought to earn the right to have one more game. After this game, there will be no more games, no more practices, no more film review — just memories. I would like to look back on this season and be proud of not only what I personally accomplished, but also of what the team as a whole accomplished.

This cannot happen unless we play for each other. We need to push each other to give it everything that we have. There are no second chances now. No room for error. No excuses.

Twelve years ago, I couldn’t even begin to understand the bonds I would form by playing high school football. Twelve years ago, I never thought my football career would end. Twelve years later, I am playing my final game for the 6A state championship, and I can’t imagine playing football with anyone other than the brothers on this team.