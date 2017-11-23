Prairie Ridge player journal: Cooper Tomlin

Each day heading into Saturday’s 1 p.m. Class 6A football state championship game, the Northwest Herald will have one Prairie Ridge player share his thoughts on the team and its journey to meet Nazareth for the state title. Today is tight end Cooper Tomlin. Saturday will be defensive end Phil Koenig.

Ever since I was a small child, maybe 6 years old, my life has revolved around the sport of football.

My first experience with football was flag football for the Crystal Lake Raiders. This is where my love and passion for the game began to grow. The following year, the Junior Wolves Youth Football system was established, and I began my first year of tackle football as a Wolf.

Throughout all of the years of football in the Junior Wolves and playing for Prairie Ridge, success has come and gone amongst other things, but one thing has remained constant. That one thing is my teammates. The group of seniors we have this year was the group that was playing at the youngest weight class in the very first year of the Junior Wolves program. We were the first group to play through every division of junior football.

When I look around my current team, I can still recall the memories that were made when we were kids, playing on Sundays and winning youth Super Bowls. Playing with the same people for 11 years straight creates an inseparable bond that unites all who have experienced this.

Prairie Ridge football has given me memories and relationships that I will never forget. My closest friends have been made because of football. Prairie Ridge has helped football blossom into a passion of mine, something I don’t know what I would do without.

I can’t say enough for how the sport has changed my life. Playing for the person standing next to you, with a sense of pride and brotherhood, is an experience found in very few things in life. Football has taught me countless life lessons, including responsibility, dependability, perseverance and trust among many others.

I am forever grateful for the memories, the lessons, the good times and especially the bond that has been formed with my brothers. On Saturday, we have an opportunity to again complete one of the biggest dreams any young football player has: to win the state championship when we face Nazareth in the Class 6A title game.

I know I can depend on my brothers to have my back and they can depend on me. All of our years of football together has led to this Saturday. No matter what happens, I could have never imagined how close I would get to the men who stand beside me, and because of the Prairie Ridge football program, I will never forget the connection that changed us from boys to men.