Football: Wesley Lones, Nazareth not scared by size of Prairie Ridge challenge

Wesley Lones isn’t worried about the stature of his opponent, or the bright lights of the big stage.

It's still football, just like back home.

“When I go to the game, all I think is backyard football,” said Lones, Nazareth’s senior linebacker. “In backyard football it doesn’t matter how big you are. I see the ball, I’m going to hit them as hard as they can.”

Lones projects the air of confidence of a program hoping to return to the top.

Nazareth (12-1), Class 6A champions in 2014 and Class 5A champs in 2015, gets that chance at 1 p.m. Saturday in DeKalb when it meets Prairie Ridge (13-0) in the Class 6A final.

The Roadrunners are back at state, and with quite a young team.

Nazareth boasts a wealth of junior playmakers from Devin Blakley to Michael Love to Diamond Evans.

Ahead of schedule? Lones doesn't buy it.

"Beginning of the season they said Nazareth was too young to make it this far – we went into the season trying to prove everybody wrong," Lones said. "We don't see ourselves as young. I see the juniors as basically seniors with their experience. We'll let people talk, say we're young. Our goal is to show people what Nazareth is all about."

What Nazareth is about is speed on both sides of the ball.

Lones, 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, has it.

Like players at the next level, Lones breaks the mold of the big, traditional linebacker.

"The best way to put it is, when Brian Urlacher and Ray Lewis came into the NFL people were not used to people who could run and come downhill. That's Wes," Nazareth coach Tim Racki said. "His blitz timing is uncanny, he's not afraid to mix it up with the fullback and bigger guys, but he's athletic enough to cover a running back out of the backfield."

Lones, named an All-State linebacker last week, had 95 tackles, 12 of them for loss, through 12 games. Racki said don't be fooled by his build.

"You look at him, he's lean, but he has power and he has that spring," Racki said. "On contact he unloads. He has that thing you cannot coach. East/west, north/south, he has all the tools. He's just a complete linebacker."

Lones, who has talked most to North Dakota and Grand View about playing at the next level, played a little safety when he was first brought up to varsity as a sophomore. His home, though, is at linebacker.

"I think when teams see me as a linebacker they think 'He's not that big,'" Lones said. "I try to use my speed to my advantage. When I get to the ball, I'm going to hit you really hard."

Lones and the Nazareth defense certainly have a tall task ahead of them.

Prairie Ridge has won 27 consecutive games. Its quarterback, Iowa recruit Samson Evans, has rushed for 1,957 yards and 36 touchdowns. Evans will do much of his running behind another Iowa commit, 275-pound tackle Jeff Jenkins.

"Our main focus has to be on stopping the run, and prevent the big plays," Lones said. "If you are able to slow down Samson and prevent him from getting six, seven yards a carry, you can force him to third and long. Then we'll be in a good spot."

The two programs have a bit of a history.

Prairie Ridge beat Nazareth 35-7 in the 2011 quarterfinals on its way to the Class 6A state championship. The Wolves were considered by some the No. 1 team in the Chicagoland area in the preseason, regardless of class.

"They are the real deal, very powerful, loaded with playmakers on offense and their offensive line is a machine," Racki said. "It wasn't a surprise when I saw them picked so high in the preseason."

Defending Prairie Ridge's option boils down to one top key, although it's complicated.

"It's assigment football," Racki said. "The issue with that is, if you are thinking too much about your assignment you become a statue and are not attacking. That's what they want.

“You can’t just defend them with one scheme. You have to have several looks to be effective. It starts with being disciplined and getting to the ball.”