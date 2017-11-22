Prairie Ridge player journal: Justin Mikolajczewski

Each day heading into Saturday’s 1 p.m. Class 6A football state championship game, the Northwest Herald will have one Prairie Ridge player share his thoughts on the team and its journey to meet Nazareth for the state title. Today, it’s senior defensive back Justin Mikolajczewski. Coming Friday is tight end Cooper Tomlin.

As I enter my last week of high school football, I’m reflecting on the time I started my football career. At 11 years old, I could not have dreamed of the relationships I have developed and the success that my teams have achieved.

During Junior Wolves, I met new people and formed incredible bonds with all of my teammates. In eighth grade, we won the Super Bowl, and at that time, I believed it was the peak of my football career.

Little did I know, it was just the beginning.

Going into high school football, the meaning of the sport immediately changed. I used to believe that football was about scoring touchdowns, earning scholarships and impressing the fans. Football actually is about playing for each other and giving all that you have. When you do not care about yourself and are willing to do anything for the growth of the team, that is when you will be successful.

Our coaching staff engraved the idea of selflessness into our minds. “Just do your job and don’t try to be a hero every play.” Our team is not the fastest, strongest or biggest, but each player is willing to give 100 percent and do his one-eleventh.

At the end of the 2016 season, my eighth-grade Super Bowl memory was no longer my greatest memory. We made history by completing an undefeated season topped off by winning the Class 6A state championship. The dream of every single high school football player is to win a state championship, and for us, it turned into reality.

Despite all of the hype before this season, we have stayed true to our roots. We know that nothing is guaranteed just because we won state last year. Our team still is connected through selflessness and playing for something bigger. Through the whole grind of football, grueling practices included, we have seen each other at our worst and our best. This creates trust and respect for one another.

With our final week of practice underway, we know that we have earned the most possible time together. All of the sweat, pain and time led us to our final destination: Huskie Stadium in DeKalb for the Class 6A state championship against Nazareth Academy. With one goal in mind, we will leave no regrets on the field, fighting for one last victory – and a second state championship.

I play for tradition. I play for family. I play for Christ. I play for the love of the game. I play for the coaches. I play for the community. I play for my brothers.