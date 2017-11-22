Prairie Ridge player journal: Jackson Willis

Each day heading into Saturday’s 1 p.m. Class 6A football state championship game, the Northwest Herald will have one Prairie Ridge player share his thoughts on the team and its journey to meet Nazareth for the state title. Today, junior fullback Jackson Willis leads off.

Family is a word thrown around a lot with sports. However, it carries a lot of weight in football.

Teammates go through the same exhausting practices, in the same grueling conditions and complain about the same things. These shared experiences only grow the bonds between brothers.

Most of the players on our team have played together since childhood. Their bond could not be stronger.

However, I never experienced that. I grew up in a military family, so I was constantly moving. I haven’t lived in a place for more than a couple of years. The only constants in my life were family and sports. Football was my favorite because of the dependence each player had on one another to be successful.

Yet in all my years of youth football, I never found the coveted “brotherhood” everyone talked about. Even though we went through similar experiences, no one really had the same goal. Some players wanted to win, others wanted to have fun, others just wanted to get the ball. Then I moved to Crystal Lake.

It wasn’t until coming here that I really understood what people were talking about when they referred to the brotherhood in football.

On my first day of freshman football, the team welcomed me with open arms from the senior class on down. Prairie Ridge was very different from anywhere I had played before. The connectivity of the team extended to the coaches who established traditions to help us buy into the idea of a brotherhood.

Before the season, each player has a dog tag made for them. Then before each game, each player picks up a dog tag to symbolize that they are not playing for themselves, but rather the person on the dog tag. Then after the game, the first person we congratulate is the person who we played for.

The connectivity fostered by the coaches and bought into by the players created the atmosphere needed to be successful. With our brotherhood, we each have one like-minded goal: Play as long as we can for each other.

The motto becomes even more true in the playoffs. Multiple weeks aren’t guaranteed, and all anyone can do is fight for one more week. This attitude of playing for the man next to us established our identity and kept us fighting throughout the season.

Now we have a chance to establish our legacy and cement the greatness of our brotherhood.