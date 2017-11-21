Football: Batavia parallels 2013 state champs with stellar QB play, great defense

BATAVIA – Batavia’s journey to the Class 7A state title game had somewhat modest beginnings.

"Heading into this year, we thought this team – if things go well [and] we stay healthy – it could be pretty special," Batavia coach Dennis Piron reflected at the team's media night on Monday.

"We started to say, 'Guys, if you put this time in, maybe you deserve the right to whisper state'," Piron continued.

Batavia fell short of its first goal, an Upstate Eight River championship. The Bulldogs, River champs from 2011-2015, started the season 8-0, but lost to St. Charles North 35-28 in Week 9.

Following the loss, Piron observed his team re-focus amid a new week of practice. Batavia reset the team's goal to making a run in the playoffs.

"[The team] showed me through their actions and words, it was never about just winning," Piron said. "It was more about this whole journey."

Batavia (12-1) will vie for its second football state championship – first in 7A – when it plays Lake Zurich (13-0) at 4 p.m. Saturday at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb.

It's a familiar setting for the Bulldogs.

In 2013, the Bulldogs won 12 consecutive times and beat Richards 34-14 in the 6A final in DeKalb to win football program's first state title – second state championship overall for the school. The 1911-12 boys basketball team won Batavia's only other state title.

"I think we all kind of thought – before the season ever started – if things go right, this team is gonna win state," Piron reflected on the 2013 state championship team. "I think we had that expectation almost, 'if we don't, it's a disappointing year...maybe, I don't know. Which, is weird to say when you've never done it before," he continued.

Historical implications aside, perhaps there are intangible differences between the 2013 6A state champion team to this year. However, two major hallmarks – quarterback play and great defense – stand out as constants to Piron.

The starting quarterback for the 6A state team was Micah Coffey, who threw for 2,466 passing yards, completed 64 percent of his passes and had a 29-to-10 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Batavia's current quarterback Riley Cooper, with one game left in his senior season, checks in with 2,001 passing yards on 138 completions and a 27-to-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

"Quarterback play obviously is critical, and our quarterback play has always been good here [at Batavia]," Piron said. "In 2013, it was pretty spectacular, and this year, Cooper has been pretty spectacular."

Other areas of similarities include high energy levels, big rosters, and overall offseason dedication.

“All these kids, to me, are such good young men with great families who care,” Piron said. “Every year. Last year, too, and the year before that.”