High school football: Prairie Ridge tops Hoffman Estates, advances to Class 6A state title game

HOFFMAN ESTATES – Hoffman Estates desperately wanted to apply more pressure to Prairie Ridge with an early second-half touchdown.

If the Hawks answered again and grabbed a lead, it could serve as a great confidence boost.

Prairie Ridge quickly squashed that idea.

Wolves linebacker Joe Perhats, rushing around right end picked off quarterback Austin Coalson’s pass. Eight plays later, Prairie Ridge had a two-touchdown lead.

After another Prairie Ridge defensive stop, the Wolves’ Samson Evans returned a punt 73 yards to set up his own 12-yard touchdown run and push the lead to 21 points. The Prairie Ridge fans knew at that point their team was headed back to another state championship game.

Evans added one more touchdown run in the fourth quarter and finished with a career-high 327 yards rushing as the Wolves defeated Hoffman Estates, 42-21, Saturday in their Class 6A football playoff semifinal game.

No. 1-seeded Prairie Ridge, 13-0 this season and the winner of 27 consecutive games, will meet No. 2 Nazareth (12-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Northern Illinois University’s Huskie Stadium in DeKalb for the state title.

“Our defense stepped up,” offensive tackle-defensive end Jeff Jenkins said. “That was a big pick by Joe [Perhats] to get the momentum on our side. And we went down and scored. Both sides of the ball just did their jobs. We just played Prairie Ridge football.”

The victory leaves Prairie Ridge one win away from becoming the first area team since Marian Central (Class 2A, 1986 and 1987) to repeat as state football champion.

“It’s been a lot of pressure since the minute we won it last year,” Wolves coach Chris Schremp said. “That’s a lot of pressure for 16-, 17-, 18-year-old kids. I’m amazed at how well they’ve handled it. It’s nice to know we’re going to play until that last week we can possibly play together.”

Hoffman Estates (10-3) finished its best season in school history with its first trip past the second round of the playoffs. The Hawks took a 14-13 lead on Prairie Ridge with 1:38 remaining in the second quarter when receiver Jaylan Alexander, who is headed to Purdue, caught a short pass from Coalson and took it 43 yards for a touchdown.

The advantage lasted 17 seconds. On the next play from scrimmage, Evans raced 64 yards on a quarterback draw, a play that was effective several times for big gains. The Wolves led, 20-14, at halftime. Evans had hit tight end Cooper Tomlin for a 26-yard touchdown pass on the previous series, which helped open up the quarterback draw, where he looked like he was dropping back to throw, then took off.

“It made them respect the pass, and that’s a big thing for us,” Evans said.

Evans said the defensive players assured him at halftime that everything would be fine.

“We knew it was going to be a battle back and forth,” he said. “The defense came to us and said, ‘We’re going to get this done. We got this.’ ”

Early in the game, the Wolves found big yards with pitches to running back Zach Gulbransen. Later, it was Evans on draws or following fullback Jackson Willis off tackle for sizable gains.

“The biggest thing for us was getting on the board right away [in the third quarter],” Gulbransen said. “We did that and built up momentum, and the defense fed off that as well. We really kept it rolling.”

Prairie Ridge finished with 448 total yards.

“They wore on us,” Hawks coach Tim Heyse said. “We have a lot of O-linemen and D-linemen going both ways. We talked at halftime about that first possession was going to be big. We were driving, and our quarterback made one little mistake. They pick it off and come back and score. They just got total momentum and wore on us.”

Nazareth defeated Providence, 24-7, in the semifinal of the southern bracket in 6A. The Roadrunners’ only loss came against Marist, 42-0. Prairie Ridge now is 38-2 over the past three seasons.

“It’s an incredible feeling,” Jenkins said. “Going into the season, this was the goal all along. There were a lot of obstacles in the way, a lot of things that could have gone wrong. Everyone kind of had us circled on their schedule. We know we still have one more week. As awesome as this is, we have to go finish.”