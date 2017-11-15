High school football: Jacobs OL Price receives offer from Illinois

Joey Price’s life changed when he made the decision last spring to join Jacobs’ football team.

Price, who is 6-foot-8, 315 pounds, looked the part of an offensive lineman, although his sport had been basketball. After 10 games as the Golden Eagles’ right offensive tackle, Price has shown remarkable progress, enough to earn a scholarship offer from Illinois on Tuesday.

Price, a junior, spoke with Illini offensive line coach Luke Butkus by phone on Tuesday, and Butkus made Price the offer. Jacobs coach Bill Mitz believes there will be plenty more to come.

“I’m very shocked and truly blessed,” Price said, “especially for this being my first year. I want to thank all the guys that I played with. They truly pushed me to everything. My friends that had played were always telling me, ‘Joe, if you play, you can be really good. You can get a scholarship and help your family out.’ [Football] is a way to relieve stress. This year I decided to go out and play, and I loved every single moment of it.”

Price was part of a huge Eagles line that helped Jacobs to a 6-4 record. Mitz had tried to recruit Price for football since Price was in eighth grade and was thrilled that he came out.

“He’s come such a long way,” Mitz said. “He’s definitely our most improved player for someone who hadn’t put his hand on the ground (in a lineman stance) before June. He’s progressed by leaps and bounds. He’s got good feet and comes off the ball well. I’m sure it’s a decision he will never regret.”

Price has been a varsity basketball player since his freshman year, backing up 6-foot-9 Cameron Krutwig, the 2017 Northwest Herald Player of the Year who is now a freshman at NCAA Division I Loyola. Mitz hopes that basketball will help Price with football next season.

“[Basketball] helps so much in football to take the right step, to get to the right place,” Price said. “We’re conditioning and it will make you get better.”

Price said the mental side of his first football season was more difficult than the physical aspect because he was learning all new terminology and movements.

“I have to keep training, keep getting stronger,” he said. “I have to watch more football, know more football play. Do more, do research about football to help me advance more in the game so I’m prepared for things to come.”