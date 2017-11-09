High school football: Prairie Ridge not overlooking Class 6A quarterfinals matchup against Willowbrook

Prairie Ridge defensive end Phil Koenig is fixated on a number that changes every day.

It marks how many days Koenig’s “brotherhood” can remain together playing football.

“We only have so much more time together as a team,” Koenig said. “That’s really driving people to practice harder and give our best, no matter what. We know the most time we have is 12 more practices, at the most. We don’t want it to end anytime soon, so we just keep practicing harder and harder.”

Koenig said that on Wednesday, three days before the No. 1-seeded Wolves (11-0) are to host No. 4 Willowbrook (10-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday in a Class 6A playoff quarterfinal game.

Running back Zach Gulbransen shared similar sentiments.

“We’re trying to buy one more week,” Gulbransen said. “We love each other. We love being out there. We love doing what we do every day. It’s always a good time.”

The defending state champion Wolves barely bought this week with their 17-13 win at Cary-Grove last Saturday. Quarterback Samson Evans’ 66-yard run to score with seven seconds remaining on the clock already is legendary. Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp, who has been with the Wolves as assistant or head coach since the school opened in 1997, called it “probably the best football game in the program’s history.”

On Monday, however, Schremp knew the team had to refocus after the exhilarating win over a crosstown rival.

“We just have to forget about it and move on to Willowbrook,” Schremp said. “Willowbrook doesn’t care. Willowbrook rolled DeKalb (29-10), and they’re ready to take on Prairie Ridge. Seeing our practice the last couple days, the kids are pretty focused and have moved on.”

The Warriors, who won the West Suburban Conference Gold Division, bring running back Jack Jessen, who has rushed for 1,976 yards, along with a defense that has allowed 144 points in 11 games. Their only loss was Hinsdale Central, which won its first-round Class 8A playoff game.

Jessen (5-foot-11, 195 pounds) has three top-three Class 3A state wrestling finishes in his career and signed Wednesday with Northwestern for wrestling. Schremp sees that wrestling toughness in Jessen’s running style. He also leads the team with 80 tackles at linebacker.

“He’s a tough kid to bring down. He just keeps the chains moving,” Schremp said. “It’s a good offense that we’re concerned about. They can put up points. They’re averaging over 40 points a game.”

Jessen is a third-year varsity starter whom Warriors coach Nick Hildreth feels has gotten better with his vision this season.

“He’s not shifty or anything,” Hildreth said. “Just see the hole, hit the hole. That’s what he does. He just runs hard.”

Quarterback John Taylor also is a threat, having thrown for 1,889 yards and 15 touchdowns, and rushed for 475. Running back Chris Diaz has rushed for 774 yards.

Defensive ends Kevon Dobbins (191/2) and Nicholas Rushing (16) lead the Warriors in tackles for losses.

“Our guys up front have done a pretty good job of keeping people off our linebackers and putting pressure on the quarterback and letting our DBs make plays,” Hildreth said. “Our defensive line is our strength; they really set the tone for us.”

C-G had the advantage, as an option team, of knowing how to best defend Prairie Ridge. Hildreth said the Wolves’ option will be something the Warriors have not seen for some time.

“If you’re going to go to a clinic or get coached up on exactly how [the option] should look, they’re the program to look at,” Hildreth said.

Evans has rushed for 1,490 yards this season with 27 touchdowns, and has 5,683 yards in his career. Gulbransen, with 1,016 yards and 13 touchdowns, is the Wolves’ other top offensive threat.

“We need to come out and execute and do our assignments,” Gulbransen said. “If we run our option to the best of our ability, we can go out and take it to them.”

Willowbrook is playing in 6A for the first time since the IHSA went to eight classes for football. The Warriors lost to East St. Louis in the 7A quarterfinals last season.

Prairie Ridge has the state’s longest current winning streak at 25 games and is 36-2 over the past three seasons. The Wolves hope to maximize their practice schedule and close their season in DeKalb, playing for another state championship on Nov. 25.

“We came to practice [Monday] knowing that was a big win on Saturday, but we knew we had to get over that, and this is a whole different challenge,” Koenig said.

Gulbransen likes the attitude he sees from his teammates this week after the dramatic victory.

“We can’t settle; we have to focus this week because Willowbrook’s going to be another tough test,” Gulbransen said. “It’s a great feeling; we’re almost to that goal where we want to be. We have to take care of Willowbrook this week.”

No. 4 Willowbrook (10-1) at No. 1 Prairie Ridge (11-0)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday.

About the Warriors: Willowbrook is in the playoffs for the third time in six seasons and beat DeKalb, 29-10, in the second round. … This is the Warriors’ first time in 6A since the IHSA went to eight classes. They were in 8A three times and 7A four times. They lost to East St. Louis, 60-27, in last year’s 7A quarterfinals. … Willowbrook’s only loss came to Hinsdale Central, 27-21, in Week 2. … RB-LB Jack Jessen leads the Warriors in rushing (1,976 yards, 24 TDs) and tackles (80). …QB John Taylor is completing 61.5 percent of his passes for 1,889 yards and 15 TDs. … Sikander Zafar leads the Warriors with 38 receptions. Jacob Entwhistle has 23 catches, and Martique Barksdale has 21. … DEs Kevon Dobbins (19 1/2 tackles for losses) and Nicholas Rushing (16) lead the defensive line.

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge extended the state’s longest current winning streak (25 games) with a stunning 17-13 win at Cary-Grove last week. QB Samson Evans ran 66 yards for the winning score with seven seconds remaining. … The defending state champions have not lost since the 2015 Class 6A semifinals against Montini. … Evans has rushed for 1,490 yards and 27 touchdowns; RB Zach Gulbransen has 1,016 yards and 13 touchdowns. … Prairie Ridge is trying to become the first area team to repeat as state champion since Marian Central in 1986 and 1987.

Up next: The winner advances to the semifinals against the winner between No. 7 Hoffman Estates (9-2) at No. 14 Belvidere North (7-4).