High school football: Q&A with Prairie Ridge QB Samson Evans, player of the week

Samson Evans

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 210

Year: Senior

In a 17-13 Prairie Ridge win over Cary-Grove, Evans carried the ball 26 times for 187 yards and two touchdowns. The biggest carry came in the final seconds – a 66-yard touchdown run with seven seconds remaining on the clock to win the game. Readers of the Northwest Herald voted Evans football player of the week for his performance.

How long did it take for Saturday's game to settle in? It took a while. It felt unreal. The whole situation that we were put in and the whole play, everything that had to happen for that to work out – it took a while. I still can't believe it, but it's something I'll always cherish.

How many times did you guys go back and watch the play? It was being played throughout school. People were playing it in school, showing me. Teachers would pull it up. It was crazy.

Is there anyone you style your game after? When I was younger, going to junior-level games, my dad would always play a Walter Payton highlight video. I was always watching that before my games, and I think that was one thing that I always would try to style my game after: Walter Payton and the way he ran. That's one thing that I always looked up to him [for].

Do you have a pregame ritual? I have a lucky pink arm sleeve for the playoffs. I'm going to keep rocking that. I have Chick-fil-A every Friday before the game and Potbelly later that day, too.

What's your pregame order? Potbelly. I get the "Big Wreck" before the game.

What's your favorite sports moment? Honestly, after that experience, I think [Saturday's play] would even top winning state. That play, that whole game, it was an unreal moment that I'll always remember for the rest of my life.

Who's your biggest hero? My brother (Shane Evans, offensive lineman at Purdue). I always looked up to him when I was younger. He started on varsity as a freshman. That really got me working hard. He pushed me when I was younger, and even today he's always there for me.

Do you have any nicknames? Superman.

Do you have any hobbies outside of sports? I like playing Xbox. "Madden" and "Call of Duty."

Who's your funniest teammate? I would either say (senior defensive lineman) Matthew Farstead or (junior linebacker) Daniel Faccone. Those two are definitely the top two funniest kids.

What are three things you couldn't go a day without? Food. That's No. 1. My phone. And football.

Do you have any pets? I have three dogs and a scary-looking black cat.

Who's your favorite athlete who's not a football player? Usain Bolt. Crazy fast.

What's your go-to meal? I like steak. Or shrimp. Some kind of meat or seafood.

Who would play you in a movie? My favorite actor is "The Rock" (Dwayne Johnson). So I'm going to go with him.

What’s your favorite thing to do on a day off? Rest and sleep.