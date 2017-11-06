High school football: Woodstock coach Tommy Thompson resigns after 3 seasons

After three seasons in royal blue and white, Tommy Thompson resigned Monday as varsity football coach at Woodstock.

Thompson informed Woodstock athletic director Chris Kirkpatrick of his decision Monday. He also met in person with the team to tell the players.

Thompson, who coached the Streaks for the past three seasons, was not a teacher at Woodstock.

“I don’t teach at the school, and I’m kind of looking for something where I can get in the school and teach,” Thompson said.

Thompson works as a case manager at TLS Veterans, a McHenry-based nonprofit that provides services to veterans. Thompson – a Rockford native and 1991 Boylan graduate – served in the Navy and the Army, including a tour in a medical unit in Iraq in 2005, where he was awarded the Bronze Star.

His Blue Streaks teams went 10-17 in three seasons, including 4-5 finishes in each of the past two years. The Streaks missed out on the playoffs this season after five consecutive losses after a 4-0 start.

Before coming to Woodstock in 2015, he coached at St. Patrick High School in Gulfport, Mississippi, and North Sunflower Academy in Drew, Mississippi, over the previous five seasons.

Thompson said he will remember the relationships he formed with his assistant coaches at Woodstock.

“Coming from out of state – even though I’m from Rockford, went to Boylan – those that helped me, I definitely appreciate that,” Thompson said. “I sent a couple of those guys messages who in some way, shape or form helped me out.”

Thompson will be keeping his eye on the Streaks in 2018. He said Woodstock has a solid group of rising seniors and could have a varsity roster of more than 40 players.

“I expect big things from them,” Thompson said. “I expect them to finish these next couple of years in the top of the KRC.”

Kirkpatrick, who took over as athletic director last summer, thanked Thompson for his time and effort.

“I really enjoyed our time together,” Kirkpatrick said. “He had a great passion for the kids and cared about them. That’s always important at the high school level.”

Although Woodstock has not made the IHSA playoffs since 2009, the Streaks have a solid football tradition that includes state championships in 1983 (Class 4A) and 1997 (Class 5A).

Kirkpatrick said Woodstock is looking for a coach who can build relationships with players. The school is accepting applications until Dec. 8.

“We’re looking for someone that can come in and run a program from top to bottom,” Kirkpatrick said. “We want to build on the tradition we have.”

Thompson hopes to land a teaching job somewhere.

“I know it’s tough sometimes, as far as teaching positions,” Thompson said. “I want to get back in the classroom, and I’d like to be a head coach. If not, I’d like just to coach.”

I’ve always had a good rapport with the student-athletes I’ve associated with and had a good relationships with the coaches. I definitely want to coach and teach.”