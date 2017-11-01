High school football: Prairie Ridge, Cary-Grove ready for first postseason matchup since 2009

One of the games Prairie Ridge football coach Chris Schremp best remembers from the 19 times the Wolves have played Cary-Grove occurred in Week 9 of the 2011 season.

Prairie Ridge had a senior-laden team that was ranked highly all season in The Associated Press Class 6A poll and was 8-0.

C-G, in its first season under coach Brad Seaburg, played with the Wolves the entire game, taking them into overtime. Prairie Ridge scored first in overtime and kicked the extra point. The Trojans scored on quarterback Quinn Baker’s fourth-down pass to running back Ryan Mahoney. Seaburg then went for the two-point conversion, and Mahoney dived across for the game-winning score, 22-21.

“Looking back at that, that woke up our 2011 team,” Schremp said. “They realized they could get beat. That really got us back on track for the 2011 state championship.”

C-G hoped for another shot at Prairie Ridge in the quarterfinals three weeks later. The Wolves probably would have liked a chance to avenge their only loss, but it never came. As has been the case in so many postseasons, the Fox Valley Conference’s two best programs over the past 10 seasons missed one another.

Nazareth knocked out C-G in the second round, then Prairie Ridge handled the Roadrunners the next week.

In 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2016, C-G and Prairie Ridge were one week away from meeting in the playoffs, but never saw each other. In 2014 and 2015, the Trojans landed in Class 7A, while Prairie Ridge has stayed in 6A for the playoffs.

When No. 1 Prairie Ridge (10-0) meets No. 9 C-G (7-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Al Bohrer Field, it will be only their third playoff game ever and their first since 2009.

“We’ve been on the brink a couple times,” Seaburg said. “We finally got there. Our paths were probably inevitably going to cross at some point, whether it was now or later. We’re just happy to be still playing and happy to be playing them.”

The Trojans lead the series, 13-6, after Prairie Ridge beat them in the season opener, 7-6. There is a great deal of respect between both programs, whose success, triple-option offenses and 3-5 defenses almost have mirrored one another.

C-G won the 6A state championship in 2009 and played for the 6A title in 2012 and the 7A title in 2014. Prairie Ridge won the 6A championship in 2011 and again last season.

“We’ve had some great games over the years, and Prairie Ridge is No. 1, so talented,” Seaburg said. “You combine that with good coaching, that makes them a great team. They get the most out of their kids – that makes them a challenge.”

Schremp was excited about taking the past two season openers from the Trojans.

“It’s been tough. They’ve been such a great program,” he said. “Unfortunately, we’ve been on the down side a couple times. It’s been nice to get the last couple here.”

The last time they met in the playoffs, C-G defeated Prairie Ridge, 40-7, in the 2009 semifinals, and then defeated Providence, 34-17, the next week for the state championship.

“We had a pick-six to start the game,” said Seaburg, who then was the Trojans’ sophomore coach. “We were so senior-heavy that year, and we had a great year. They were 6-3 and had a lot of sophomores who were on that 2011 team later. We were certainly the favorite in that game. We played really well defensively in that game and really shut them down.”

The two appeared to be on a collision course for a semifinal last season, but DeKalb defeated C-G, 35-21, in the quarterfinals to foil that plan.

Two years ago, C-G beat Prairie Ridge, 21-14, in the season opener, and both teams wound up losing in semifinal games, C-G to Glenbard West in 7A, Prairie Ridge to Montini in 6A.

“A lot of games you kind of play and forget about, but playoff games and teams like Cary and Huntley are games I’ve always remembered,” Wolves offensive tackle-linebacker Jeff Jenkins said. “It’s already a rivalry game. Now it’s the playoffs too, and you’re playing these guys, and for one of us it’s going to be our last game, the last time we get to play high school football. And it’s against Cary, so it makes it that much more special.”

C-G center Colton Ruhland got his start in the Junior Wolves program when his family lived in Prairie Ridge boundaries. However, lines were redrawn, putting the Ruhlands in C-G’s boundaries, and Ruhland switched to the Junior Trojans program between fifth and sixth grades.

“They’re similar to us in offense and toughness of players,” Ruhland said. “PR’s a very tough team. They play us tough, we play them tough. It’s great competition. It’s always a great experience. They’re really good at battling, and they’ve been successful in the playoffs in the past.”

Both coaches felt the teams’ familiarity with the option, along with a long preparation period over the summer, helped lead to the limited offense in the season opener this year. Both offenses have been much more productive since that game, so a lot more points seem likely this time around.

“That was a long time ago, and we’ve been getting better throughout the season,” Ruhland said. “We try to be the best we can in all facets of the game.”

Jenkins sees plenty the Wolves can use from the opener.

“We only scored seven points,” he said. “That gives our offense a lot of motivation. Just take that motivation and put the chip on your shoulder and see what happens.”