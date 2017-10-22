High school football notes: Huntley has high playoff hopes; plus news on Jacobs, Johnsburg, Richmond-Burton, Crystal Lake Central

Huntley enters the football postseason with high expectations after an 8-1 season and a Class 8A playoff quarterfinal appearance last season as a No. 24 seed.

The Red Raiders’ only loss came to Prairie Ridge, 51-43, in Week 2. They have rolled through most of their games since, with their lowest score coming in a 41-32 victory over Cary-Grove.

No. 26-seeded Edwardsville (6-3) rides a six-game winning streak into its game against No. 7 Huntley (8-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Red Raider Stadium in a first-round 8A playoff game.

“They’re athletic, they have a real good quarterback (Kendall Abdur-Rahman),” Raiders coach Matt Zimolzak said. “They’re not the biggest team, but they move and they’re fast. It will be tough for our defense, for sure. Our offense is pretty dynamic. I’m not sure what they have defensively to stop the multiple threats we have on offense.”

That starts with quarterback Eric Mooney, who is among the area leaders in passing (second) and rushing (fifth) yardage.

Abdur-Rahman has thrown for 303 yards and run for a team-high 815, with 11 touchdowns. The Tigers lost to Naperville North, 53-49, in their opener, after leading 42-0 in the first half. They then lost to St. Louis Christian Brothers, 40-19, and to East St. Louis, 30-7.

Huntley earned the No. 2 seed two years ago and was upset in the second round by Oswego. The Raiders went on the road last year and knocked off Stevenson, 21-20, then beat Fremd in the second round.

“We’re just excited to keep playing,” Zimolzak said. “The players love each other and the team they have this year. We get eight wins, and we’re happy about it. We’re in a good place for the playoffs. The Fox Valley Conference prepares us well for the playoffs.”

Heading south: Jacobs coach Bill Mitz did not want a Friday playoff game in the first round when the No. 21-seeded Golden Eagles (6-3) face No. 12 Lincoln-Way West (7-2) at New Lenox in their Class 7A game. The game has a 6 p.m. Saturday kickoff.

Jacobs lost to Lincoln-Way East, 40-6, two years ago in a first-round game played on a Friday.

The Golden Eagles are eager to put together another playoff run after making the 7A quarterfinals last season. Mitz said West was a team his staff had been watching for a couple of weeks as a potential opponent.

“Sizewise, we match up pretty well,” Mitz said. “No. 40, their running back (sophomore Caleb Marconi) reminds me a lot of (Crystal Lake South’s) Kyle Leva. It’s a really good draw for us, even though we have to go on the road.”

Marconi (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) has rushed for 892 yards.

Good prep: Mitz was glad about two things being in Class 7A: The Eagles will not have to see Prairie Ridge quarterback Samson Evans (who is in 6A) or Huntley quarterback Eric Mooney (who is in 8A). Those two dynamic players are among the best in the state in any class.

“I don’t know if we’ll see anybody like that in our class,” he said. “Maybe if we got to East St. Louis.”

Skyhawks’ road ahead: Johnsburg (9-0) got the top seed in the northern half of Class 4A and could see a second-round matchup against Rochelle (6-3), which it defeated, 40-22, in Week 2. That was the Skyhawks’ closest game this season.

“Rochelle may be the second-best team in the bracket behind us,” Johnsburg coach Dan DeBoeuf said. “There’s a pretty tough Morris team in our bracket, as well.”

Rochelle’s other two losses came to Morris and Sterling (a No. 2 seed in 5A’s northern bracket).

“[A rematch with Rochelle] would be an awesome matchup, another really fun game,” DeBoeuf said.

R-B extends streak: Richmond-Burton (6-3) needed a win Friday for its 12th consecutive trip to the postseason, the second-longest current streak among area teams. C-G has 14 in a row.

“It feels pretty good. I’m not going to lie,” Rockets co-head coach Tad DePorter said. “The fact we’re in is great. We just hope to keep moving forward. Now we’re just looking forward to proving we deserve to be there.”

The No. 10-seeded Rockets travel to Chicago to face No. 7 Urban Prep-Bronzeville (7-2) at a date and time to be determined. DePorter was in contact with Lions coach Michael Wills, who was searching for an available stadium. Both coaches preferred a Friday night game.

Bronzeville lost to Vernon Hills in the first round of 5A last year, 56-6.

Newest and oldest: Crystal Lake Central is the only one of nine local playoff teams that was not in the postseason last year. The Tigers return after missing the playoffs the past two years.