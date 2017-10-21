Rockets close season by fending off Woodstock North

ROCK FALLS – Ugly rushing stats and a rash of penalties and injuries marred Friday night’s nonconference game at Hinders Field between Rock Falls and Woodstock North.

But the Rockets made a couple more big plays than the Thunder to make Senior Night a joyous occasion with a 20-14 victory.

The two teams combined for seven interceptions, 20 penalties for 145 yards, and just 106 rushing yards. Rock Falls (3-6) scored the first 20 points and had to hold on for dear life.

As Rockets QB Cade Nailor rolled left late in the first quarter, he found an open receiver. Keyon Wolber played a perfect scramble drill, eluded a couple would-be tacklers, and raced 87 yards for the opening touchdown with 11 seconds left in the first.

“I always make sure where Cade is at,” Wolber said. “It wasn’t really my route. He ended up throwing it to me. I saw another guy coming, so I took a step back and then headed for the end zone. I had to get that one for my seniors.”

Nailor hit a wide-open Austin Sandrock on the first offensive play of the second quarter for 54-yard strike and a 12-0 advantage.

Xzaviar Epps reversed field for a 48-yard run to set up a 1-yard plunge by Nicholas Ebersole on the first play of the fourth quarter, and Logan Wickens rumbled in for the two-point conversion.

Woodstock North (5-4) was already down to their third-string quarterback in Ryan Zinnen, and he broke his ankle on the fourth play of the game. That forced tight end Carter Coalson into emergency duties at QB, and the Rockets took advantage with four interceptions.

Nathaniel Wiles had three picks for the Rockets in the first half and would have had a school-record fourth if not for a roughing the passer penalty with under 2 minutes to go.

“Coach always told me to watch the motion and drop back. I listened to him,” Wiles said. “The quarterback played games with me, and I picked him off. It felt good to get back to my normal self; reading my keys and spying the quarterback.”

Coalson connected twice in the final seven minutes with Joseph Haynes for touchdowns of 9 and 54 yards. The Rockets recovered an onside kick with 1:32 left, but the Thunder forced a three-and-out with 37 seconds left. The Rock Falls secondary tightened up when it needed to, forcing four straight incompletions to seal the win.

Star of the game: Nathaniel Wiles, Rock Falls, 3 INTs

He said it: “That game was never out of the question until the final horn. We knew they had receivers that could run up the field. We hung on for the win, and that’s what’s important. It’s a nice way to send our seniors out.” – Rock Falls head coach Rich Montgomery.