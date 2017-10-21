High school football: Injuries continue to pile up for Woodstock North in loss to Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS – Injuries were a problem coming into Week 9 for Woodstock North, and they might be the undoing of what could have been an extended postseason stay for the Thunder.

Third-string quarterback Ryan Zinnen broke his ankle on the fourth play of the game against Rock Falls on Friday night, and despite a pair of fourth-quarter Carter Coalson TD passes, the Thunder fell to the Rockets, 20-14.

“It’s disheartening that these kids have worked so hard,” Woodstock North head coach Jeff Schroeder said. “No disrespect to Rock Falls, but if we’re healthy, I don’t think it’s a very close game. Your heart breaks for what could have been for this Thunder team.”

Rock Falls (3-6) scored the first 20 points of the game, with two touchdowns coming on long passes. Kenyon Wolber reeled in an 87-yard TD grab from quarterback Cade Nailor with 11 seconds left in the first quarter, and Austin Sandrock caught a 54-yard TD early in the second quarter. A 1-yard TD run by Nicholas Ebersole on the first play of the fourth quarter made for a deep hole for the Thunder to try to dig out of.

Coalson connected twice in the final seven minutes with Joseph Haynes for touchdowns of 9 and 54 yards. The Rockets recovered an onside kick with 1:32 left, but the Thunder forced a three-and-out with 37 seconds left. The Rock Falls secondary tightened up when it needed to, forcing four straight incompletions to seal the win.

The two teams combined for seven interceptions, 20 penalties for 145 yards and only 106 rushing yards. Coalson was 4 of 19 passing for 134 yards and the two touchdowns to Haynes, but tossed four interceptions, three to the Rockets’ Nathaniel Wiles. Joseph Grover led the Thunder with 85 rushing yards on 10 carries, but left in the fourth quarter via ambulance with a significant injury.

Linebacker Trevor Stinger injured the same knee he hurt earlier in the season, and Cade Darling left with an ankle injury. After losing four starting offensive linemen early in the season, the Thunder will either limp into the playoffs with their 5-4 record, or be left out wondering how health could have changed their course.

“I think we have enough playoff points, but I’ve never seen anything like this with the number of injuries,” Schroeder said. “We still battled and had a chance despite them all. It was an extremely unlucky night for a great group of kids. I’ve never had a team battle this hard and go through this much adversity in my career.”