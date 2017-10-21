High school football: Burlington Central tops winless Harvard

Harvard quarterback Dylan Stephens and tight end Gavin Perkins provided bookend touchdowns, the first and last scores of the game, against Burlington Central Friday night at Dan Horne Field.

Unfortunately for the Hornets, Burlington did plenty of its own scoring in between with seven touchdowns as the Rockets defeated Harvard, 49-14, in their Kishwaukee River Conference football game.

Burlington (5-4, 3-3 KRC) became playoff-eligible, but the Rockets had only 34 playoff points heading into Friday’s games and will need help.

Harvard (0-9, 0-6) scored first when Stephens hit Perkins for 72 yards only nine seconds into the game. They also hooked up with 14 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Matt Ganziano carried nine times for 104 yards and three touchdowns for the Rockets. Sophomore quarterback Jake Lenschow completed 9 of 17 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown.

Harvard’s Danny Pena led his team with 35 yards rushing, and Ryan Stephens topped the Hornets with 14 tackles.