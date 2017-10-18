High school football: Q&A with Huntley QB Eric Mooney, player of the week

Eric Mooney

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 190

Year: Senior

The Huntley quarterback passed for 425 yards and three touchdowns on 24 of 31 passing in a 51-26 Red Raiders win over Crystal Lake South in Week 8. He also ran for 73 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Readers of the Northwest Herald voted Mooney the football player of the week for his performance.

What did you you eat before the game? Every game we have Friday dinners with the team about 3 o'clock. Pasta with meatballs and some sauce.

What's your favorite sports moment? Last year when we beat Stevenson (in the Class 8A playoffs). It was just a big win. All year we weren't doing what everyone thought we could do. We were doubted coming into the game. To win that game, not only were we the underdog, but it obviously got us into the second round and further into the playoffs.

Is there anyone you style your game after? Honestly, not really. If I had to pick one, my favorite player is Aaron Rodgers. He can throw from anywhere on the field. I aspire to be able to do that.

Do you have any nicknames? Moon or Moon Dog.

Who's your biggest hero? Probably my dad (Keith Mooney). I've just always looked up to him. He's pushed me to be the best I can be and he continues to push me every day. He's become a successful person and I have a lot of respect for him.

Do you have any hobbies outside of sports? Hanging out with friends is the big one. I like doing puzzles.

Do you have any hidden talents? I don't know. Maybe drawing.

What's something people wouldn't know about you? I'm a good student: 3.7 GPA.

Who's your funniest teammate? We do this thing on Thursdays where we call out our offense and defense and do a skit every week. It's kind of like a joke thing, it's the starting offense and the starting defense. Each week it's something different. We're just trying to be funny. We're trying to make each other laugh.

The funniest guy on offense is, hands down, (senior) Joey Wilson our right tackle. The two funniest guys on defense are (senior linebacker) Charlie Zornow and (junior defensive back) A.J. Henkle.

Who would play you in a movie? Sylvester Stallone.

What are three things you couldn’t go a day without? My phone. My car. The third one has me stuck a little bit. Those two are the big ones.