High school football: Cary-Grove falls to South Elgin

STREAMWOOD – Cary-Grove found one small consolation amid the disappointment of its 21-6 loss to South Elgin on Sunday – it was not a playoff game.

The Trojans have played well most of the season, even in their previous losses to powerhouses Prairie Ridge and Huntley. They did not find much positive from a matchup against the Storm, a team that received votes in The Associated Press Class 8A poll this season.

“We got beat in all facets today, and I told the guys, it starts and ends with me,” C-G coach Brad Seaburg said after the loss at Millennium Stadium. “We got outcoached, we got outphysicalled … so we got a lot of work to do this week.”

The game was scheduled for Saturday at South Elgin but was moved because of heavy rain and thunderstorms to Streamwood High School’s stadium for a special Sunday game.

The Storm (7-1) slowed down C-G’s option attack, which was averaging 38 points a game. The Trojans (5-3) were unable to break any of their usual long runs, with their longest play from scrimmage coming on a 15-yard run by quarterback Quinn Priester.

“There was a little bit of frustration knowing we definitely should have moved the ball more than we did there,” Priester said. “[South Elgin] just came ready to play and played tough. We didn’t make the adjustments we needed to make. That’s our fault, and we need to get it fixed before the playoffs, and get it fixed for [Crystal Lake] Central [on Friday].”

The loss will hurt the Trojans’ seeding next week, likely in the 6A bracket, but Seaburg is more concerned about the playoffs.

“Losing the way we did, that would be an understatement,” Seaburg said. “Give [South Elgin] all the credit; they did a great job today.”

The Storm scored in the first half on quarterback Nate Gomez’s 5-yard pass to Kyle Pollert, then added another touchdown in the third quarter when Gomez hit Jaron Wells. That drive came after the defense forced a fumble from C-G fullback Max Buss on the first play of the second half.

Buss carried 32 times for 137 yards, but was hit hard at the line of scrimmage on that play. After the Storm scored, the Trojans drove 89 yards in 15 plays, and Buss plunged in from a yard out. C-G could not get closer than the South Elgin 37 on its last two possessions.

“We wanted to make sure we had angles and numbers, and make sure we have a hat for a hat, and our kids really fly to the football,” Storm coach Pat Pistorio said. “They have a passion, a sense of urgency that’s different from some of our past teams. I thought we outhit them. We were able to match their intensity.”

Pistorio said last year’s juniors remember the 50-6 drubbing the Trojans administered upon the Storm last season.

“They just outplayed us,” Trojans defensive end Dan Gilroy said. “It’s a combination of many things. We just have to keep it going. We have to up our intensity in practice and do so much to get where we want to be.”

When asked if the problems could be fixed, Gilroy said, “No doubt.”