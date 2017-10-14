High school football: Prairie Ridge passes test against Jacobs

CRYSTAL LAKE – Prairie Ridge was slightly conflicted after its 30-16 Fox Valley Conference victory over Jacobs.

On one hand, the Wolves felt that having to play four full quarters, something they haven’t had to do since Week 2, was a benefit with the playoffs two weeks away.

On the other, they felt like with better offensive execution the Golden Eagles might not have been able to make it a one-possession game with 4:54 remaining in the fourth quarter.

“It was nice to be able to play a whole game again and have a playoff-type-feeling game,” Wolves offensive tackle and linebacker Jeff Jenkins said. “It was good for us, especially late in the season.”

Quarterback Samson Evans, who sat out last week with a leg injury, agreed to a point.

“It was definitely something we needed as a team, but it shouldn’t have happened,” said Evans, who lost two fumbles in the first half. “Our offense needs to execute better. I missed a little practice (this week), not enough where I should have made those mistakes. That shouldn’t happen.”

Prairie Ridge (8-0, 7-0 FVC) won for the 22nd consecutive time, the state’s longest current winning streak, thanks to a defense that was unyielding. The Wolves shut out the Golden Eagles (5-3, 4-3) for three quarters, and Jacobs did not get a first down in the second half until its first drive of the fourth quarter.

“The defense really picked us up today,” Wolves coach Chris Schremp said. “That’s a big (Jacobs) offensive line and a pretty solid passing game. Our offense put our defense in some tough situations, but they played well.”

Jacobs did not reach inside the Wolves’ 27 until running back Loren Strickland ran around left end for a 35-yard gain to the 1 early in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Anthony Wilson plunged in from there and hit running back Caleb Walker for the 2-point conversion.

The Eagles’ defense held and linebacker Kaiden O’Connor, who had been in the middle of things all game, blocked a punt by Justin Mikolajczewski, then picked up the bouncing ball and returned it 30 to the 3.

Strickland scored, and Wilson again hit Walker for the conversion, making it 23-16.

Prairie Ridge, ranked No. 1 all season in The Associated Press Class 6A poll, responded predictably. The Wolves drove 71 yards in 11 plays and Evans scored on a 6-yard run with 1:17 remaining.

“I’m extremely proud of our kids,” Eagles coach Bill Mitz said. “We battled against a great team with some great players, a Division I quarterback (Evans), and we went after them. It was a great game with two good teams.”

Prairie Ridge running back Zach Gulbransen, who was battling a sore hamstring, ran 12 times for a game-high 110 yards and caught two passes for 52 yards. Evans finished with 26 carries for 103 yards and four touchdowns.

“I was excited to see our guys go out there and compete against a really good team,” Schremp said. “They’re going to do well in the playoffs.”

Prairie Ridge 30, Jacobs 16

Jacobs 0 0 0 16 - 16

Prairie Ridge 7 3 13 7 - 30

First quarter

PR-S. Evans 1 run (Koelblinger kick), 3:45.

Second quarter

PR-FG Koelblinger 25, 3:49.

Third quarter

PR-S. Evans 25 run (Koelblinger kick), 4:59.

PR-S. Evans 8 run (Koelblinger kick), 1:17.

Fourth quarter

J-Wilson 1 run (Walker pass from Wilson), 8:06.

J-Strickland 1 run (Walker pass from Wilson), 4:54.

PR-S. Evans 6 run (Koelblinger kick), 1:17.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING-Jacobs: Kavanaugh 17-71, Strickland 11-60, Walker 3-7, Wilson 3-4, Farrissey 1-2. Totals: 35-144. Prairie Ridge: Gulbransen 12-110, S. Evans 26-103, Willis 9-33, E. Kirchberg 3-18, Team 1-minus 1. Totals: 51-263.

PASSING-Jacobs: Wilson 8-20-3-79. Prairie Ridge: S. Evans 3-8-0-101.

RECEIVING-Jacobs: Farrissey 3-36, Walker 2-20, Maegdlin-Ferguson 1-9, Desmond 1-7, Strickland 1-7. Prairie Ridge: Gulbransen 2-52, Tomlin 1-49.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS-Prairie Ridge 364, Jacobs 223.