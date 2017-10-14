High school football: Johnsburg rolls past Harvard; A-H, Marengo lose

Johnsburg quarterback Adam Jayko fired five first-half touchdown passes, and the Skyhawks clinched a share of the Kishwaukee River Conference title with a 51-0 win over Harvard on Friday night.

Johnsburg (8-0 overall, 5-0 KRC) is ranked No. 3 in The Associated Press Class 4A poll. The Skyhawks scored all their points in the first half, and Skyhawks coach Dan DeBoeuf pulled his starters in the second half.

Jayko finished with 17 of 21 passing for 164 yards. He tossed a pair of scoring passes to Nico LoDolce, along with one to Brody Frazier, one to Augie Rowe and one to Augie Lichtenstein.

Running back Jack Kegel added a 41-yard run in the second quarter, the Skyhawks blocked a punt for a safety, and Trent Hauck returned that kickoff 62 yards for their final touchdown.

Johnsburg has yet to lose a KRC game in the league’s two years and likely can clinch a top seed in the northern half of the Class 4A playoffs with a win next week at Marengo.

“I was really happy with how we came out and played,” DeBoeuf said. “I wanted us to play a clean game and start fast, and we did. The starters only played the first two quarters, and our backups got experience the second half. We’re healthy, we’re excited, and I couldn’t be happier with how we’re looking right now.”

Harvard (0-8, 0-5) was led by Ryan Stephens with 11 carries for 47 yards rushing. The Hornets, who lost their 16th straight game, were led by Franky Lopez with 14 tackles.

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 47, Alden-Hebron 6: At Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, Alden-Hebron kept the eight-player game close for two quarters and trailed, 12-0, at halftime, but the Giants gave up 22 points in the third quarter in a loss to the Resorters (3-5).

Tyler Oman's touchdown catch from Brad Judson in the fourth quarter allowed the Giants (3-5) to avoid being shut out. Oman finished with four receptions for 98 yards.

"I was proud of the way we played in the first half," Giants coach John Lalor said. "We just can't sustain it."

Mason Mindham led the Giants on the ground with 10 carries for 50 yards.

Burlington Central 27, Marengo 7: At Burlington, the Rockets (4-4, 2-3) kept their playoff hopes alive with a win over the Indians (2-6, 1-4). Marengo had been eliminated a week earlier from making the playoffs for a third consecutive season.