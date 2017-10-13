Ogle County fines: October 19, 2017

The following individuals paid fines in the Ogle County Circuit Court.

The name, age, and address of the individual is listed along with the offense, the date the fine was paid, the date the offense occurred in parenthesis, and the amount of the fine.

Brian E. Gittleson, 52, Oregon, driving on revoked license, Oct. 12, 2017 (March 23, 2017) amount not given.

Joshua L. Jones, 32, Polo, driving 11-14 mph above limit, Oct. 10, 2017 (May. 7, 2017) dismissed.

Lori A. Knoechel, 24, Mt. Morris, driving 15-20 mph above limit, Oct. 11, 2017 (July 12, 2017) $195.

Kara A. Rhoads, 51, Byron, failure to reduce speed, Oct. 10, 2017 (Aug. 19, 2017) dismissed.

Dakota W. Meyer, 17, Polo, driving 15-20 mph above limit, Oct. 11, 2017 (Sept. 4, 2017) $170.

Kaylee R. Brehm, 17, Oregon, canceled/revoked/suspended registration, Oct. 12, 2017 (Sept. 8, 2017) dismissed.

Taylor G. Erdman, 21, Davis Junction, transporting/carrying alcohol/liquor (driver), Oct. 13, 2017 (Sept. 9, 2017) $120.

Christopher C. Kieffer, 27, Byron, driving 15-20 mph above limit, Oct. 11, 2017 (Sept. 13, 2017) $170.