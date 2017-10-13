Prep football: Genoa-Kingston tops Richmond-Burton for sixth win

RICHMOND – Richmond-Burton’s offense relies on a power running game to move the chains, chew up the clock and generate points.

On Friday night, the Rockets couldn’t get out their own way in a 21-7 nonconference loss to Genoa-Kingston.

Genoa-Kingston earned its sixth win and will host Mendota on senior night to end the regular season.

“Last week, it just seemed like we couldn’t catch that momentum,” Cogs coach Chad Wilmarth said. “And this week, we had some kids who knew we really needed this game. It’s tough playing here at Richmond.”

The Cogs held the Rockets to only 115 yards, all rushing, and Mike Kaufman – who entered the week with more than 1,000 rushing yards – to only 52 yards on the ground. G-K finished with 234 total yards.

“The team coming together, it was great to see us rise to the challenge,” Wilmarth said. “Just some really huge plays by our kids on special teams and defense. We’ve been talking about trying to do that. My assistant coaches preach that we need a defense and special teams that is game changing. The kids stepped up.”

Richmond-Burton fumbled five times to the Cogs (6-2), including twice on snaps, and the Rockets (5-3) will have to wait one more week for a chance at earning their sixth win.

“It’s been something we’ve struggled with all year,” Rockets co-coach Tad DePorter said. “Right now, we’re kind of the definition of insanity. ... We’ve got to address things in a different manner. We’ve got one week to do it.”

The Rockets had their chances against G-K and held the lead over their old Big Northern Conference rivals on Luke Uhwat’s 1-yard quarterback keeper in the first quarter.

But the Cogs answered on their next drive when Griffin Hansen found Jason Szczepanski for 21 yards, tying the score at 7 with 3:13 left in the first.

Defensive lineman Dylan Szumanski set the Rockets’ offense up with a fumble recovery on the G-K 4-yard line with 3:20 left in the first half, but R-B fumbled the ball away on a toss on its first play from scrimmage.

On R-B’s next chance, the Rockets had possession on the G-K 39, but a fumble on the snap gave the ball back to the Cogs with less than 30 seconds left in the half.

Unlike the first half, the Cogs turned R-B turnovers to points in the second half. After a second fumbled snap by R-B, Jackson Ebel scored on a 5-yard run with time running out in the third.

He added 2-yard score with 10:30 left in the fourth after the Rockets fumbled the ensuing kickoff. Ebel finished with 54 yards and two touchdowns, and Payton Phillips added 89 rushing yards on 18 attempts. Hansen finished 3 for 5 passing with 49 yards and a touchdown.