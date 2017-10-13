Football: McCarthy, Plainfield North roll past Plainfield East

PLAINFIELD – A huge Senior Night throng packed the Plainfield North football stands Friday as Tiger Nation honored its 26 seniors.

Of course, the best part of the night for the Tigers was their 58-7 romp over Plainfield East.

Playing with a heavy heart after his father’s sudden passing, the Tigers’ Dillon McCarthy put on a show. McCarthy caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Brady Miller (8 of 15, 231 yards, two touchdowns) to put the Tigers up 13-0 with three minutes left in the first quarter.

After Garret Cook’s 43-yard punt return, McCarthy raced 25 yards to the end zone for a 30-0 halftime lead.

With 1:28 left in the third quarter, McCarthy’s 45-yard pick-six interception return initiated the running clock and gave the Tigers a 51-7 lead. McCarthy finished with 100 yards rushing on 11 carries.

“Everything I was able to accomplish tonight, I did for my dad,” McCarthy said. “He was always here at my games and I miss him. We all wanted to play great tonight on Senior Night. We want to win next week at Joliet West with hopes of receiving a home playoff game in two weeks.”

Cook’s 42-yard reception from Miller on the opening drive led to a 12-yard touchdown run by Colin Creghin (three carries, 48 yards), which gave North (6-2,6-2) a 6-0 lead over East (1-7, 1-7). Cook caught four passes, including a 37-yard scoring strike in the third quarter, for 144 yards. He added 72 yards on three punt returns.

“Brady and I work well together,” Cook said. “We really had a big night."

Wearing No. 15, Cook resembled 2016 all-state wide receiver Connor Peplow, now at Illinois State.

“Whatever the records are, it’s always great to beat East and win the battle of 119th Street,” Miler said. “I played well, but I always have to get better. We want to win next week and get momentum for another state tournament run.”

Junior linebacker Nate Curtis led a Tiger defense that held the Bengals to 15 yards in 25 rushes. Curtis had three sacks, and Shane McGrail added two.

“Our defense really played well tonight and has all season,” Curtis said. “Our coaches do a great job for us.”

Sophomore wingback Marcellus Moore rushed for 72 yards, including a 31-yard scoring run for a 20-0 first-quarter lead. Zack Nadle added a 5-yard touchdown run.

Junior quarterback Greg Budig connected with Jaylen Watkins from 14 yards out to complete the Tigers' scoring.

East was led by junior quarterback Ben Mazurkiewicz (15-of-29, 176 yards) and senior wide receiver Billy Pierce, who had six catches for 129 yards and rushed for 40 yards on six carries.

“Things didn’t work out too well for us tonight,” Pierce said. “On our touchdown pass we ran the play to perfection. Our line gave Ben time to throw and he threw a perfect pass. It felt really good to get on the scoreboard.”

UNSUNG HERO

In his first game as the Tigers place-kicker, Nate Jurick converted on seven of eight extra points and added a 26-yard field goal.

QUICK STATS

Plainfield East 0 0 7 0- 7

Plainfield North 20 10 21 7- 58

First: PN - Creghin 12 run (kick failed) 10:45

First: PN - McCarthy 17 pass from Miller (Jurick kick) 3:19

First: PN - Moore 31 run (Jurick kick) 0:49

Second: PN - Jurick 26 FG 3:34

Second: PN - McCarthy 25 run (Jurick kick) 1:37

Third: PN - Cook 37 pass from Miller (Jurick kick) 6:18

Third: PE - Pierce 42 from Mazurkiewicz (Ayres kick) 3:01

Third: PN - Nadle 5 run (Juirick kick) 1:45

Third: PN - McCarthy 45 interception return (Jurick kick) 1:28

Fourth: PN - Jenkins 14 pass from Budig (Jurick kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs - PN 23, PE 9; yards rushing - PN 256, PE 15; yards passing - PN 245, PE 176; total yards - PN 501, PE 191; fumbles lost - PN 0, PE 0; penalties - PN 3-35, PE 1-10.

INDIVIDUAL STATSTICS

Rushing: PN - McCarthy 11-100, Moore 4-73, Creghin 3-48, Bownes 5-27, Nadle 2-6, Miller 3-2; PE - Pierce 6-40, Pringle 5-2, O'Conner 3-15, Pratscher 4-9, Team 1-5, Young 2-minus 6, Mazurkewiecz 10-minus 50.

Passing: PN - Miller 8-15-1i-231, Budig 1-1-14; PE - Mazurkiewicz 15-29-1i-176.

Receiving: PN - Cook 4-144, Nadle 1-32, Budig 1-25, McCarthy 1-17, Watkins 1-14, Moore 1-13; PE - Pierce 6-129, O’Conner 3-15, Jordan 2-15, Pratscher 2-9, Young 2-7, Pringle 1-1.