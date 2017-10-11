High school football: Q&A with Cary-Grove QB Quinn Priester, player of the week

Quinn Priester

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 185

Year: Junior

Priester ran for four touchdowns and 78 yards in a 41-14 Cary-Grove win over Crystal Lake South last week. Priester, who is committed to play baseball at TCU, also threw for 103 yards on 8 of 13 passing. Readers of the Northwest Herald voted Priester the football player of the week for his performance.

Is four touchdowns the most you've ever scored? Yes, at the high school level at least.

What did you eat before last week's game? Peanut butter and jelly, and pretzels. That's what I usually have before every game.

Do you have a pregame ritual? Not necessarily. I usually just, if it's a home game, we all go out and watch the fresh/soph game for a little bit. Usually it's just eat my PB&J and pretzels and then listen to music.

Is there anyone you style your game after? I've picked up a lot from previous (Cary-Grove) quarterbacks like J.P. Sullivan in 2015 and Bobby Collins last year in 2016. They've helped me become the quarterback who I am, just by different techniques that they've taught me and different tweaks to the game that they've found out and helped me out with.

Would you rather throw a touchdown or strike a guy out in baseball? I'd probably have to say … that's a tough question. Both are definitely really exhilarating. But throwing a touchdown, especially with the offense we run, comes a lot more rare. I'd have to go with throwing a touchdown.

Who's your biggest hero? My parents (Andy and Christine) are a really big influence on me. They've helped me a lot and helped me grow into the young adult I am. They each have always done the right things. I'd definitely say my parents.

Do you have any nicknames? A lot of the guys on the team call me Q or Q-zone.

Do you have any hobbies outside of sports? I just like to hang out with my friends and spend time with family. I don't really have too much time to do much else with.

What's something someone might not know about you? Something interesting is that I was born with six fingers on each hand. Obviously I got them removed a week or two after I was born. They didn't function. I couldn't use them, they just kind of hung there right outside my pinkie.

Who's your funniest teammate? (Junior linebacker and quarterback) Ben McDonald. He says some funny stuff and always brings enthusiasm to practice. He's always a guy who gives everyone a laugh, for sure.

What are three things you couldn't go a day without? My phone, sports and my friends.

Who would play you in a movie? My favorite actor is Tom Hanks. But he might be a little too old for me. I'd probably choose either Tom Hanks or Robert Downey Jr. Those are my two favorite actors.

What’s your favorite thing to do on a day off? Probably just spend time with friends, spend time relaxing. I don’t get too many days off, which is a good thing. But when they come, they’re really nice. Watching football, watching baseball, that kind of stuff.