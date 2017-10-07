High school football: Prairie Ridge cruises past Hampshire for 7-0 start

HAMPSHIRE – Playing without your starting quarterback is never easy to overcome.

But the fact that Prairie Ridge had several veteran leaders aside from Samson Evans on the field Friday night helped calm any worries.

Running backs Jackson Willis and Zach Gulbransen each ran for two touchdowns as Prairie Ridge handled Hampshire, 55-14, in Fox Valley Conference play to remain unbeaten.

Prairie Ridge (7-0, 5-0 FVC) totaled 461 yards (391 rushing) without Evans, taking a 14-0 lead less than three minutes into the game after Willis and Gulbransen each tallied their first scores of the game.

LYDON STEPS IN

During Thursday’s practice, sophomore Connor Lydon was informed that he would get the start at quarterback for the Wolves. He described his 24 hours prior to kickoff with words like “butterflies” and "excitement.”

It didn’t take long to get comfortable as Lydon leaned on his running backs to give the Wolves an early lead they never relinquished.

“It makes my job so much easier to have the experience and leadership that this team has,” Lydon said. “No one can replace Samson… the athlete and player that he is… This team has always had a next-man-up mentality and I just always prepared to be ready if my number was called. I knew if I did what I was supposed to do, this team would have my back.”

The sophomore ran for 125 yards on 10 carries, including a 64-yard scamper that gave Prairie Ridge a 34-14 advantage in the third quarter. He also finished 2-for-5 passing for 70 yards and a touchdown – both completions to tight end Cooper Tomlin.

Evans suffered an undisclosed injury last week against McHenry.

DEFENSE FINDS ITS FOOTING

It wasn’t an easy surface top play on as rain dampened most action Friday night.

Schremp knows his team has to clean things up heading into a tough FVC showdown with Jacobs next week, especially amassing 70 yards in penalties and turning the ball over on a fumble by Gulbransen.

“We have to be better than we were tonight or we won’t beat Jacobs next week,” Schremp said. “They’re high school kids, you know. They eased up and thought we were going to cruise again, and I give Hampshire a lot of credit. They kept fighting all night.”

However, after Hampshire (1-6, 1-5) cut the Wolves’ lead to 28-6 on a Ben Courcelles 18-yard run, cornerback Drew Norton picked off his first of two interceptions Friday that gave his team a spark before the halftime break.

“We came out complacent I feel like,” Norton said. “We came out thinking we are Prairie Ridge and can’t lose, and (we) cannot have that kind of mentality. We know if we are going to be where we want at the end of the year, certain letdowns can’t happen. We’re better than that, and I thought we picked things up as the game went on.”

Prairie Ridge allowed only 19 yards rushing on 21 Hampshire carries.

AIR DALBY

Getting behind big as the Whip-Purs did Friday can lead to a lopsided offensive attack.

Hampshire quarterback Drew Dalby found himself airing out the ball probably a bit more than he or coach Mike Brasile may have intended.

Dalby threw the ball 51 times Friday night, completing 25 passes for 306 yards and a touchdown. He connected with Cam Fleury on a 1-yard score and a 2-point conversion that cut Prairie Ridge’s lead to 28-14 with 4:35 to play in the third quarter.

Nick Rummell led the receiving attack with eight catches for 102 yards.

“I thought our kids represented Hampshire football very well tonight,” Brasile said. “We hit hard and played a physical style of football that we have to continue to play as a football program if we want to have success. It’s a tough league we are in, and hats off to Prairie Ridge. I hope they represent the Fox Valley Conference very well in the playoffs.”

STAR OF THE GAME

Drew Norton

Prairie Ridge, sr., DB

Norton intercepted two passes to help Prairie Ridge cruise past Hampshire.

QUICK STATS

Prairie Ridge 55, Hampshire 14

Prairie Ridge 14 14 13 14 – 55

Hampshire 0 6 8 0 – 14

First quarter

PR–Gulbransen 8 run (run failed), 11:08.

PR–Willis 2 run (Lydon run), 9:05.

Second quarter

PR–Willis 10 run (run failed), 11:33.

PR–Gulbransen 30 run (Willis run), 5:18.

H–Corcelles 18 run (run failed), 2:11.

Third quarter

H–Fleury 1 pass from Dalby (Fleury pass from Dalby), 4:35.

PR–Lydon 64 run (run failed), 3:43.

PR–Brown 2 run (Koelblinger kick), :5.9

Fourth quarter

PR–Tomlin 10 pass from Lydon (Koelblinger kick), 7:18.

PR–Kirchberg 20 run (Koelblinger kick), 3:06.

AND ANOTHER THING...

Playing without quarterback and Iowa commit Samson Evans, who got banged up last week against McHenry, Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp said the move was “more precautionary” and doesn’t think Evans will miss extended time. The Wolves take on Jacobs next week.