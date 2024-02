Sycamore Middle School has named its Students of the Month for September. The sixth-grade students are Tea Perez, Aiden Barbat, Avery Gerdes and Collin Severson. The seventh-grade students are Addison Muhr, Austin Horner, Hope Nordbrock and Ryan Blanken. The eighth-grade students are Avery De Ruyter, Garrett Harms, Kylie Von Schnase and Sam Crutcher. (Photo provided)