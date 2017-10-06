Football: Williams, Oswego East roll past Plainfield Central

PLAINFIELD – Jordan Williams hadn’t played quarterback since he was in junior high school.

But most wouldn’t have suspected that after watching how the Oswego East junior running back performed during his high school debut at the position on Saturday.

With injuries to two quarterbacks forcing coach Tyson LeBlanc to go with a different look, Williams threw two early touchdowns and caught a pass for a score to help East roll to a 39-7 Southwest Prairie Conference win over Plainfield Central on a rainy homecoming.

“Something that we preach as a program is next man in,” LeBlanc said. “Jordan stepped up at quarterback and made some great plays in his first time ever playing quarterback. He’s a good kid and smart football player. Plainfield Central is a much-improved program so we definitely didn’t take them lightly. I was very pleased with the all-around team effort we had.”

East (6-1, 6-1), which is tied for the SPC lead with Minooka and Oswego, capitalized on an early break. On the game’s third play, Garrett Fiduccia intercepted a deflected pass at the Wildcat 10 and two plays later, Charles Caruso ran in from seven yards out to make it 6-0 just 1:20 into the contest.

On their third series, the Wolves needed one play to score as Williams found Antwain Walker for a 31-yard touchdown pass. They took a 20-0 lead on the final play of the opening quarter when Williams tossed a 52-yard scoring pass to Trent Taylor.

“I really prepared well and thought I did a good job of mentally preparing myself for this game and the outcome was obviously what I wanted,” Williams said. “Being versatile was a key for me since I knew that I had athletes on the outside and I was also able to use my feet. This is really big confidence booster. At first I was really nervous, but my teammates were telling me that I was ready for this and after that first drive, I felt really good about myself.”

While things couldn’t have begun much better for East, who was blanked last week by Oswego, the rough start was disappointing to Wildcats coach Jon Pereiro.

“They were able to get some kids in new positions up to speed and didn’t drop a beat,” Pereiro said. “They played a great game and came out and played hard from the get-go and we didn’t respond. No doubt about it, we’ve got to start better than we showed today.”

Ian Kroemer (19-111 rushing) scored on a 62-yard run on the first play of the third quarter and later added a 3-yard touchdown run. As that period was ending, the Wolves took a 39-0 lead as Walker tossed a 3-yard scoring pass to Williams. The Wildcats (3-4, 3-4) avoided the shutout when CJ Bufkin ran in from four yards with 6:25 left.

UNSUNG HERO

Oswego East junior Jordan Williams threw two touchdowns and caught a scoring pass to cap his high school debut at quarterback.

QUICK STATS

Oswego East 20 0 19 0 - 39

Plainfield Central 0 0 0 7 – 7

First: OE - Caruso 7 run (kick failed) 10:40

First: OE - Walker 31 pass from Williams (Casas kick) 4:17

First: OE - Taylor 52 pass from Williams (Casas kick) 0:00

Third: OE - Kroemer 62 run (run failed) 11:41

Third: OE - Kroemer 3 run (Casas kick) 7:27

Third: OE - Williams 3 pass from Walker (pass failed) 0:01

Fourth: PC - Bufkin 6 run (Rukujzo kick) 6:25

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs - OE 9, PC 11; rushing yards - OE 165, PC 124; passing yards - OE 102, PC 82; total yards - OE 267; PC 206; fumbles lost - OE 1, PC 3; penalties - OE 5-49, PC 3-26.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: OE - Kroemer 19-111, Williams 10-39, Caruso 2-14, Berg 5-(-2), Walker 1-3, Ziman 1-0; PC - Bufkin 10-36, Morganfield 2-35, Mackenzie 11-14, Divelbiss 8-8, Levy 5-21, Gustafson 4-17, Peel 2-(-7).

Passing: OE - Williams 3-5-0i-99, Walker 1-1-0i-3; PC - Divelbiss 11-25-1i-78, Peel 1-1-0i-4.

Receiving: OE - Walker 2-47, Taylor 1-52, Williams 1-3; PC - Morganfield 9-49, Gustafson 1-17, Lentz 1-6, Levy 1-4.