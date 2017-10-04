Grundy County indictments: Oct. 4, 2017

MORRIS - Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland, has announced that on Oct. 4, the grand jury has returned the following indictments.

The public is advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

BRIAN JANDURA, 35, of Channahon, was indicted for unlawful possession of cocaine, a class 4 felony.

KENNETH JOHNKE, 20, of Coal City, was indicted for the unlawful possession of contraband in a penal institution, a class 2 felony; and for unlawful possession of alprazolam, a class 4 felony.

JACOB PERRY, 26, of Morris, was indicted for aggravated battery to a police officer, a class 2 felony.

BRANDON RODRIGUEZ, 20, of Channahon, was indicted for aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a class 2 felony.

BILLIE STANDLEY, 28, of Morris, was indicted in two counts for the unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a church, both class 1 felonies.

DARIUS WHITE, 43, of Chicago, was indicted for driving while revoked, a class 4 felony.