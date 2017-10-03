Football: Two-way standout Lucas Segobiano gives St. Charles North star power

The view, for Lucas Segobiano, is pretty good these days.

The St. Charles North two-way starter is putting together a season to remember, contributing heavily in both phases of the game. Led by Segobiano’s leadership and big plays, the North Stars are perched in second place in the Upstate Eight River at 5-1 and 3-0.

He recently received his first offer, a roster spot offer from Butler, and after scoring four touchdowns in a 42-0 win over Elgin on Sept. 29, Segobiano has over 1,100 all-purpose yards and 13 touchdowns.

Besides playing football, Segobiano is also an avid drone flyer. He received his first drone nearly a year ago, and even helps his dad’s commercial real estate company by taking overhead pictures of properties.

He had yet to watch one of his runs via a drone camera.

“That would be pretty cool to see,” Segobiano said.

Segobiano has flourished in his role at running back this season.

After playing linebacker and slot receiver last season, Segobiano was moved to running back in the summer to fill the loss of graduated running back Eric Lins. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Segobiano played running back briefly in his freshman year on the sophomore team and in a limited role last season.

He said the move to running back caught him by surprise, even though he was named MVP on the team last year after tallying 1,300 all-purpose yards and 17 touchdowns.

“I hadn’t really played much running back,” he said. “I loved slot receiver, but we had good slots and needed a running back. I have played a lot of positions. Sometimes last year we went two running backs in the backfield, so it was me and Erik and I had little bit experience, but not much.

“We have a very good line, so running the ball has been pretty fun this year. I didn’t do too much to prepare for running back. I still had some of the background skills from freshman year.”

In addition to running the ball for long gains – he’s averaging nearly 10 yards per carry – Segobiano, in his fourth year on the varsity after a late freshman call-up for the playoffs, is a starting strong safety and captain for the playoff-bound North Stars.

“In my 17 years coaching, he’s easily in the top three players I’ve ever coached,” St. Charles North coach Rob Pomazak said. “He’s the heart and soul of our team. We have a lot of good athletes out there, but Lucas makes us tick. He’s been as good as advertised this year.”

An accomplished lacrosse player, Segobiano said he decided to fully concentrate on football. He visited Illinois State last weekend for football, and is already receiving interest from some Division I and II schools.

“I was going to play lacrosse in college, but five years in a row playing 10 months out of the year got to be too much,” he said. “I just got burned out.”

Pomazak said Segobiano’s leadership has evolved through the years, from wide-eyed freshman to leader by hard work and good practice habits. Segobiano said the North Stars are aiming to win their final three regular-season games, including a potential conference-deciding contest against Batavia in Week 9.

“We are playing with confidence and it showed because we now have a legit shot at winning conference,” Pomazak said.