High school football: Richmond-Burton survives late scare to top Harvard

RICHMOND – After Richmond-Burton came away on the winning end of a 21-14 Kishwaukee River Conference victory Friday night, the team met as it usually does in the end zone.

Co-head coach Tad DePorter’s tone and the team’s response to his message gave the impression that the Rockets did not close out the game on top. Their defense stopped a Harvard drive on an incomplete pass on fourth-and-9 in the end zone that was batted down by cornerback Alex Perez in the final minute of the game.

“Kudos to our defense, because we put them in a terrible position offensively,” DePorter said.

Richmond-Burton (4-2, 2-2 KRC) had an opportunity to close out the game with 1:49 left in the fourth quarter after forcing Harvard to turn over the ball on downs. On the very next play, a fumbled snap turned the ball back over to the Hornets with great field position and a chance to tie.

The Rockets had three fumbles on bad snaps on the night.

“We’ve got a lot to fix," DePorter said.

KAUFMAN GAINS GROUND

Richmond-Burton's running game was the foundation for its victory. The Rockets only attempted three passes, all of them incompletions, but fullback Mike Kaufman was the workhorse.

He led all rushers in the game with 23 carries for 147 yards and three touchdowns.

“Our backs run hard," DePorter said. “Their strength is their ability to run and put their shoulders down. [Kaufman] is a workhorse, and we love him for it.”

Kaufman picked up two of those touchdowns in the first quarter, which gave the Rockets their largest lead of the night at 14-0.

HORNETS FIGHT BACK

Despite being down by two scores early in the second quarter, the Hornets continued to battle.

Their defense created three turnovers in the quarter on two fumble recoveries from lineman Thomas Kohley and an interception by Dawson Wallner.

Harvard (0-6, 0-4 KRC) quarterback Jacob Stanley rallied his team 74 yards on a drive that was capped off by his 1-yard touchdown run through the middle. The Hornets trailed, 14-7, at the half and received the second-half kick.

ROCKETS COME OUT ON TOP

On Harvard's first drive of the second half, Stanley came into his own.

He faced a third-and-4 and found Wallner wide open on a 51-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 14-all.

Richmond-Burton missed a 35-yard field goal attempt on the next possession, but Harvard struggled to capitalize.

The Hornets were forced to punt late in the third quarter, and Richmond-Burton started from its own 40-yard line and worked its way deep into Harvard territory.

The Rockets took over six minutes off the clock and finished the drive with Kaufman’s third touchdown, which he muscled in from 5 yards out.

Stanley started the next possession with a 34-yard scamper and later converted a fourth down with a pass to Tony Rodriguez, but the Hornets came up short with a turnover on downs.

“We’re very young, and those kids are doing a great job competing and battling,” Harvard coach Sean Saylor said. “Unfortunately, we come up on the low end of the scoreboard.”

Harvard will try for its first win next week at home in a nonconference game against North Boone. Richmond-Burton will head to Marengo for a KRC matchup.

STAR OF THE GAME

Mike Kaufman

Richmond-Burton, jr., FB/LB

Kaufman led all ball carriers with 23 carries for 147 yards and three touchdowns. Six of his carries went for first downs for the Rockets.

QUICK STATS

Harvard 0 7 7 0 - 14

Richmond-Burton 14 0 0 7 - 21

First quarter

R-B - Kaufman 9 run (Langlois kick), 6:02

R-B - Kaufman 9 run (Langlois kick), 0:37

Second quarter

H - Stanley 1 run (Kohley kick), 3:35

Third quarter

H - Wallner 51 pass from Stanley (Kohley kick), 9:41

Fourth quarter

R-B - Kaufman 5 run (Langlois kick) 6:21

AND ANOTHER THING...

Harvard Defensive lineman Thomas Kohley recovered two fumbles in the first half to keep the game within reach for the Hornets.